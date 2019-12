Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — November 5, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 11/05/2019

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. Office Supplies 147.96

AUCA CHICAGO LOCKBOX Mats 45.00

BERNIE’S LAWN & GARDEN Saw Chains 61.90

BILLION GMC CADILLAC Vehicle Maintenance 81.00

BOMGAARS Parts #217 487.22

BRIGGS CORP (OM-NE) Well sanitizer 19.48

BRYCE***, RICHARD Mileage 27.84

CENTURYLINK Anthon phone 276.82

CHESTERMAN CO. Bottled water 64.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE Garbage service/Little 1,330.71

CJ COOPER & ASSOCIATES Randoms JB, RA, JV 105.00

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY Meals on Wheels 2,768.50

CONNEY SAFETY PRODUCTS Safety 434.70

CULLIGAN WATER COND. Building Maintenance 29.50

CUMMINS CENTRAL POWER Homer generator repair 4,425.62

DAVY’S & JIM’S FEED Seed & Fertilizers 136.00

DELTA DENTAL OF IOWA Weekly Dental Claim 2,355.40

DENNIS SUPPLY Heater 823.80

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS Custodial supplies 41.52

ELECTRONIC ENGINEER Alarm Monitor Fee 55.00

EMA – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT tax allocation..32,250.85

EPS LAWNWORKS Building Maintenance 1,200.00

FASTENAL CO. Bolts 156.05

FEDEX Postage 8.28

FIVE STAR AWARDS Engraved plates for WC 10.00

GARRETT***, WILLIE Trap Moles and Purchase 65.00

GOVERNMENT FINANCE Membership Renewal 640.00

H20 4 U Bottled Water 127.00

HEALY WELDING Parts #201 213.05

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. Custodial supplies 1,023.52

HILL***, FAYE E. Mileage 45.82

HOME DEPOT PRO Lumber, carriage bolts 124.04

HY-VEE DRUGSTORE (W 103763) Soap 23.48

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE Parts 883.63

IMKO & DIVERSIFIED Temps 2,173.26

INLAND TRUCK PARTS Parts #201 523.69

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS Oct 8 testing, biocide 4,597.15

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT Weekly Flex Benefit 4,024.87

INTOXIMETERS INC. Equipment Maint. 110.00

IOWA OFFICE OF STAT Autopsy Fees 2,142.00

IOWA SPORTSMAN Classified ad – December 105.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER Parts #44 177.52

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP Vehicle Equipment 1,465.15

JEO CONSULTING GROUP Project mgmt,design, bi 2,247.50

JIMENEZ***, CANDELA CJ Work Comp 255.07

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Oil, filter, & vinyl 40.82

JUVENILE DETENTION Annual Membership Dues 700.00

KARPUK, THEODORE Attorney 180.00

LEEDS PHARMACY CK Work Comp 720.00

MAIL SERVICES LLC Printing 2,717.28

MAILHOUSE Metering contract 1,029.34

MARX TRUCK TRAILER Trailer Repairs 200.37

MATHERS CONSTRUCTION CO. L-FM(D50)–73-97 66,387.72

MENARDS Building Maintenance 1,965.25

MERCYONE SIOUXLAND Weekly Physicals 171.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY Electric/natural gas 19,798.49

MID COUNTRY MACHINE Filters #323 88.60

MID STEP SERVICES Janitorial 100.00

MIDWEST MONITORING Bracelet Rental 1,800.00

MIDWEST WHEEL Parts #930 952.72

MOELLER, JOHN Attorney 252.00

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, M. Hy-Vee Hamilton 764.00

MOTOR PARTS CENTRAL Vehicle Repairs 20.00

NORTHERN SAFETY TECH Vehicle Equip K9 trans 2,185.77

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL Monthly testing 235.00

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. Metering Contract 448.50

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION Office Supplies 253.27

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS Cleaners & Solvents 77.75

PIERCE STREET LAUNDRY Laundry 499.40

POMPS TIRE SERVICE Tires & Tubes 310.00

QUALITY APPLIANCE Washer repair 473.27

RECORD PRINTING & COPY Election Supplies 10,061.89

Richard W. and Judith L-FM(D50)–73-97 29,957.70

SAM’S CLUB (A-GA) Food 621.36

SANDS CONSTRUCTION Tower bldg patch repair 1,312.42

SAPP BROS PETROLEUM Fuel 456.32

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK Building Maintenance 75.86

SEDGWICK TALLEY ABSTRACT Public Bidder – Lien 300.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS Paint supplies 65.33

SIOUX CITY FORD Vehicle Maintenance 1,434.27

SIOUX CITY TREAS (4 213400) Comm. Center 66,111.84

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER Taylor – Governors Co 50.00

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY Lock 185.00

SQUARE TIRE GORDON Parts #111 61.16

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT Safety Apparel 79.99

Standard Insurance Life, AD&D and LTD Oct. 21,136.28

STAPLES (BOX 900103) Building Maintenance 49.00

Summit Food Service Weekly Meals 3,774.35

Teleflex LLC Medical Supplies 2,010.50

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Tyler implementation 718.75

VSP VISION SERVICE Vision Insurance for 996.49

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS Weekly Medical Fees 58,787.70

ZIEGLER INC. Parts #214 16,605.20

———————————————–

Grand Total: 385,530.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 5, 2019