Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 12, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 12, 2019,

FORTY-SIXTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Taylor, Radig, Pottebaum Ung, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Pat Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for November 12, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 5, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $851,119.27. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,919

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health & Disabilities Services is the titleholder of real estate Parcel #894710401001 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 894710401001

LL-SC COMM 89-47 AN IRREG TCT BEG AT SW CORNER NW SE THEC N 634.78 FT THEC E 33 FT TO PT OF BEG: THEC CONT N 319.83 FT THEC NELY 67.83 FT THEC SELY 66.65 FT THEC CONT SELY 245.75 FT THEC S 146.76 FT TO N LINE PATRICIA A THOMSON 3RD ADDN THEC W 180 FT TO PT OF BEG NW SE 10-89-47

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health & Disabilities Services, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 445.63, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 12th day of November 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson lift the suspension of taxes for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or income does not qualify for continued tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson lift the suspension of taxes for parcel 8947 20 377 007. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Lake Forest

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,920

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Lake Forest is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN KD1520AB located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN KD1520AB 1980 Commodore

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Lake Forest

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 12th day of November, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Regency of Iowa

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,921

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Regency of Iowa is the titleholder of a mobile homes VIN # 329, #12653CKDFL2754TB, #47H2030, #12520445, #SK899C, #KA0136A, #1819AS872, #1A8765, #114580D2435, #146871585, #04510497Z, #NIF70314FR2B located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN 329 — 1972 Great Lakes

VIN 12653CKDFL2754TB — 1972 Shar Val

VIN 47H2030 — 1974 Bellavista

VIN 12520445 — 1969 Comet Corp

VIN SK899C — 1969 Skyline

VIN KA0136A — 1977 Bendix

VIN 1819AS872 — 1969 Fleetwood

VIN 1A8765 — 1962 Safeway

VIN 114580D2435 — 1974 Titan Trailer

VIN 146871585 — 1971 Shangrila

VIN 04510497Z — 1990 Cutlass

VIN NIF70314FR2B — 1973 Flemco

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Regency of Iowa

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 12th day of November, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to approve CIP funding for site concrete construction for a parking lot at the training center and a water line to the firearms range in the amount of $100,700.50. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m on the issuance of Urban renewal Tax Bonds.

The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Rod Earlywine, Superintendent of Sergeant Bluff Schools, spoke about the impact the urban renewal would have on the schools.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the amended FY 2020-2024 construction program. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Information was presented on booking fees and per diem or meal fees for Woodbury County inmates. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 19, 2019. Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

