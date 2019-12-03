Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 5, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 5, 2019

FORTY-FIFTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Taylor, Radig, Pottebaum and Ung, De Witt was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Patrick Jennings, County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for November 5, 2019. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 29, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $375,498.17. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Yes Communities

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,916

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Yes Communities is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 45D2027GS0158 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN 45D2027GS0158 1972 Broadmore

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home have taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Yes Communities

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile home according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 5th day of November 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Grayling Klunker

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,917

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Grayling Klunker is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN NEB69A25500S located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN NEB69A25500S 1996 Sharlo

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Grayling Klunker

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 5th day of November 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Daniel Dempster, Director Veteran Affairs, effective 10-16-19, resignation; To approve the promotion of Carlos Lucero from Civilian Jailer to Jail Sergeant, County Sheriff, effective 11-04-19, $29.44/hour, 23% = $5.60/hr; appointment of Allen Welte, P/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services, effective 11-6-19, $18.33/hour. Job vacancy posted 08-14-19, Entry Level Salary: $18.33-18.90/hour; the appointment of Jana Nash, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention, effective 11-08-19, $19.30/hour. Job vacancy posted 10-2-19, Entry Level Salary: $19.30/hour; the Reclassification of Alyse Morris, MV Clerk II, County Treasurer, effective 11-29-19, $17.62/hour, 4.6% = $.78/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 1 to Grade 3/Step 2.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the deauthorization of one Civilian Jailer position in the County Sheriff’s Office.

Carried 4-0.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Severance Agreement and Release between Danielle Dempster and Woodbury County. Carried 3-1; Ung opposed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve the certificate of completion of project L-B(U51)ó73-97with Graves Construction of Spencer, Iowa for $475.343.66. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the certificate of completion of project L-B (J9) ñ 73-97 with Dixon Construction of Correctionville, Iowa for $544,821.40. Carried 4-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894730281005, 1904 W 4th St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcels #894730281005, 1904 W 4th St. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,918

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Mike Riedesel in the sum of Two Thousand Dollars & 00/100 ($2,000.00) ——- dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894730281005

Lot Two (2) in Block Twelve (12), Hornick’s Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa

(1904 W. 4th Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 5th Day of November, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the payment of Iowa DOT inspection services by farm to market voucher for project BRS-CO97(128)ó60-97 and direct the chair to sign the voucher on behalf of Woodbury County. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the payment of Iowa DOT inspection services by farm to market voucher for project STP-CO97(127)ó5E-97 and direct the chair to sign the voucher on behalf of Woodbury County. Carried 4-0.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 12, 2019.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 5, 2019