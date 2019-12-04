Donna Willems

Donna R. Willems, age 72, of Correction-ville, died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein with Pastor Kim Crummer officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville.

Donna Raye Willems was born December 14, 1946 in Holstein, Iowa to Earl and Norma (Lamp) Goettsch.

Donna grew up on a farm outside of Holstein and was a graduate of Cushing High School. She earned a Bachelors of Education from Buena Vista College and then continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa, where she received her Masters in Library Science.

Donna worked for the Akron School District until her marriage to Milt Willems on October 6, 1973.

She and Milt farmed north of Cushing for 39 years in addition to Donna working for the Good Samaritan of Holstein for 20 years, retiring to care for Milt.

Donna was a member of the Good Samaritan Auxiliary. She enjoyed attending Book Club, gardening, her flowers, feeding and watching birds and sewing quilts. Donna especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren — AJ, Caleb and Heidi — and attending their activities.

She is survived by her children, Becky (Dave) Burns and Bruce (Bre) Willems; grandchildren, AJ, Caleb and Heidi; sisters, Karen (Mike) Walsh and Jo (Dale) Sykes.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Earl in 1975 and Norma in 1983; and her husband Milt in 2012.