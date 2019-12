The ad for the Rock-Kee-Union 4-H Club supper on page 8 of this week’s Record had an incorrect pricing listed. The correct details are listed below.

Rock-Kee-Union 4-H Club

Chicken Noodle Soup Supper

Saturday, December 7 from 5-7 p.m.

Community Center in Correctionville

Adults: $8

Children: $5

Carry-outs: $8