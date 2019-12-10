Anthon City Council Minutes — December 2, 2019

Anthon City Council

DECEMBER 2, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on December 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Lisa Petersen, Tammy Reimer and Allison Umbach. Also present: Amy Buck, Polly Pithan, Mark Groth and Chad Thompson.

AGENDA: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Petersen, to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 5-0.

PUBLIC HEARING: Mayor Pithan opened the public hearing to consider the sale of various personal items listed on the on-line auction held by Kurt Paulsen Auction L.L.C. for the City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa.

This being the time and place fixed for a public hearing on the matter of the sale of various personal items listed on the on-line auction held by Kurt Paulsen Auction L.L.C., the Mayor asked the City Clerk whether any written objections had been filed with respect to the proposed sale. The City Clerk reported that no written objections had been filed. The Mayor then called for any oral objections to the sale and none were made. The public hearing was closed.

Motion by Umbach, seconded by Boggs, to adopt

Resolution #2019-12-458

entitled “Resolution to approve the sale of various personal items

listed on the online auction held by Kurt Paulsen Auction L.L.C.

for the City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa”.

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays — none.

CITY CLERK: Groth stated that she will be retiring the end of January 2020. At Buck’s request, the Council discussed that she stay the Deputy City Clerk and the city hire a full time City Clerk. Wages and benefits were discussed and will depend on experience.

GARBAGE CONTRACT: Sanitary Services proposed the city switching to carts that they will provide, as Anthon is the only town left that has not changed to carts. They also asked for $1.00 per month raise. This will be the first increase in 3 years. Motion by Umbach, seconded by Reimer, to approve the contract renewal from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022 with Sanitary Services with an increase of $1.00 per residential pickup per month and authorize the mayor and city clerk to sign it. Carried 5-0. Under this contract Sanitary Services will provide one cart for all garbage, trash and refuse per residential pickup. Sanitary Services will not pick up any garbage, trash and refuse that is not in the cart they provide.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Boggs, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:05 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Ruth A. Groth, MMC, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 12, 2019