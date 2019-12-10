Correctionville City Council Minutes — December 3, 2019

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting –

December 3, 2019

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on December 3, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Ron Sanderson, Sonya Kostan, Bob Beazley and Tara Hill. Absent: Adam Petty (arrived at 6:45 p.m.)

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, seconded by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

BUSINESS

1. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to approve Liquor License for Liz’s Cafe & Spirits. Passed 4/0.

2. The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2020-21 budget. Adam Petty joined the meeting at 6:45 p.m.

With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 8:00 PM.

Signed: _______________

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest: __________________

CARLA MATHERS, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 12, 2019