Correctionville City Council Minutes — December 3, 2019
Correctionville City Council
Special City Council Meeting –
December 3, 2019
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on December 3, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.
ROLL CALL: Ron Sanderson, Sonya Kostan, Bob Beazley and Tara Hill. Absent: Adam Petty (arrived at 6:45 p.m.)
APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, seconded by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.
BUSINESS
1. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to approve Liquor License for Liz’s Cafe & Spirits. Passed 4/0.
2. The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2020-21 budget. Adam Petty joined the meeting at 6:45 p.m.
With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 8:00 PM.
Signed: _______________
NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor
Attest: __________________
CARLA MATHERS, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 12, 2019