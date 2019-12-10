Lawton City Council Minutes — December 4, 2019

Lawton City Council Meeting

December 4, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on December 4, 2019, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Johnson, Otto, and Saunders. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Deputy Charles Hertz, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Josh Pope, Public Works Justin Dunnington, Clark Hummel, Carly Hummel, Jerry Steffen, Eric Hennings, Jeff Nitzschke, Chris Ameen, and Nathan Niehus.

Agenda: It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: No one was present to speak for the public forum.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for November. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 57 hours and 51 minutes in November and responded to 6 calls for service. They also spent 3 hours and 53 minutes on school related activities.

Fire Report – Chris Ameen reported there were 4 calls during November. Three members are taking fire fighter I classes and the budget meeting was held.

Clerk’s Report – Property and liability insurance has been reviewed with Pat Rogers, a 2-3% rate increase is expected, office computer and the laptop have been upgraded to Windows 10, paving is done on the trail, a few cleanup things will be done next Spring, closeout on the MRHD grant has been sent, budget work is starting, 2 insurance claims were filed this month, auditors were here Dec. 2, a report will be sent in the next month or two, Wellmark will be increasing health insurance premiums by about 8.78%.

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Erickson will attend the Legislative forum at SIMPCO on Dec. 6. Mayor Erickson informed the Council that Carla Eidenshink earned her Certified Municipal Clerk and Certified Municipal Finance Officer designations. He reminded the Council of the accomplishments over his tenue as Mayor, thanked the citizens, council, and employees for support over the years, and encouraged the City to continue moving forward. Carla Eidenshink presented him with a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of the City Council.

Public Works Report – Christmas lights have been put up, city crew will install the headlight on the F250 and save having to turn in a claim.

Minutes — It was moved by Otto, second by Heiss, to approve the minutes of the November regular and special meetings. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda – It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the bills paid and to be paid, financials, utility billing reconciliation, and bank reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Humane Society – After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders, to accept the annual contract with the Siouxland Humane Society, no change in cost. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Trail Pay Request – After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve pay request #3 from I & A Construction for work on the trail in the amount of $64,455.87. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Alley Request –A request was received to fix the railroad tie retaining wall in the alley between Main and Elm Street. Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders, to replace the rotting railroad ties in early Spring to avoid drainage problems. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Ordinance 2019-05 –

Ordinance 2019-05 regarding an increase in sewer charges from $15 to $30

was discussed. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve the second reading of Ordinance 2019-05. Motion carried on a roll call vote 4-1 with Baltushis voting nay. Waive 3rd Reading – Motion by Heiss, second by Otto, to waive the third reading of ordinance 2019-05. Motion carried on a roll call vote 4-1 with Baltushis voting nay.

Ordinance 2019-06 —

After discussion on the Ordinance regarding a penalty for violation of the snow emergency parking provision, it was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve the 3rd reading of the ordinance. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye.

Ordinance 2019-07 –

After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve Ordinance 2019-07 which will provide a minimum size for new residential construction. Second reading of the ordinance passed on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye. Waive 3rd Reading – Motion by Heiss, second by Baltushis, to waive the third reading of ordinance 2019-07. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye.

Ordinance 2019-08 –

After discussion motion by Otto, second by Heiss, to void this ordinance and bring a new changed ordinance to the January meeting for consideration. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Lighting – After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve new lighting for the inside of the fire station which will include a rebate from Midamerican Energy. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Votes — The abstract of votes was read. Motion by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve the abstract. Motion carried, all voting aye. The Oath of Office was administered to Jeff Nitzschke, Eric Hennings, Matt Otto, and Kevin Heiss. The terms will begin on January 1, 2020.

Personnel Manual – Discussion took place on changes to leave time, insurance, meal reimbursement on business trips. Areas will be changed and brought to the January meeting for approval.

Capital Improvement Plan – Copies of the current capital improvement plan were given to council to review before the January meeting and the budget workshop.

January meeting date – Moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to move the January meeting to January 2, 2020 at 6:15pm due to the New Years holiday and set a budget workshop meeting for January 22, 2020, at 6:15pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Purchase Authority – Limits on purchasing authority were discussed and will not be changed at this time.

Storm Sewer Project –Discussion took place on whether to continue the Maple Street storm sewer project. Council decided to no longer pursue this project.

Maintenance Building – Pat Saunders presented a preliminary plan for the maintenance building. After discussion it was decided to forego the USDA 0% Loan and relook at all options. Further discussion was tabled to the January meeting.

It was moved by Otto, second by Heiss, to adjourn at 7:30 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT

NOVEMBER 2019

ACCO UNLIMITED CORPORATION INJECTION FITTINGS $286.95

ACE SIGN DISPLAYS FIX TEMP SENSOR ON SIGN $95.00

AMAZON 2 FIRE TRAINING TEXTBOOKS $191.52

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND MUD PLUG FOR VALVE BOX $135.84

ANDERSON HEATING & COOLING COMB MOTOR FOR CENTER FURNACE $585.00

BOLTON & MENK, INC. ENGINEERNIG SERVICES – TRAIL $3,356.43

CARLA EIDENSHINK SEPT. – OCT. MILEAGE $264.09

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC. ROLL TOWELS – 2 CASES $155.00

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $41.11

DALE ERICKSON OCT. MILEAGE $128.18

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,673.58

EGR INSURANCE, INC. SURETY BOND RENEWAL $180.00

GIS WORKSHOP, LLC DBA GWORKS 2020 LICENSE & SUPPORT FEES $2,707.44

HAKA, LLC VEHICLE FUEL $272.28

HOLIDAY INN AIRPORT IMFOA LODGING $314.00

HTM SALES PUMP FOR WEST CREEK LIFT STATION $3,130.29

I & A CONSTRUCTION PAY REQUEST #2 – TRAIL $49,577.64

IA MUN. WORKERS COMP ASSOC. 18-19 WORK COMP AUDIT $29.00

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $10.80

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES NO PARKING SIGNS $30.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS $31.75

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $2,033.13

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WATER TESTING $39.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY PLIERS, PAINT, CLEANER, DIESEL SUPP $201.92

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY BATTERIES $33.98

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE ORDINANCES & RESOLUTIONS $358.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,279.89

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES LIGHT BAR FOR SNOW PLOW TRUCK $591.32

NW IA LEAGUE OF CITIES NW IA LEAGUE MEETING – DALE $15.00

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. COPIER MAINTENANCE CONTRACT $170.12

SBW INC. DBA ACE ENGINE & PARTS MULCH PLATE $40.10

SCHONSTEDT INSTRUMENT CO. BATTERY CHARGER FOR LOCATOR $152.60

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK INTEREST PAYMENT ON GO BONDS $1,072.50

SIGN PRO NO PARKING SIGNS FOR FIRE ST. $681.00

SIOUX MUFFLER, INC. EXHAUST PIPE FOR LIFT STATION $15.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT FIX SWEEPER ON TOOLCAT $721.57

STATE OF IOWA PAYROLL DEDUCTION $692.30

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTOMATION ADD UPS TO PANELS & COMPUTER $767.32

THE LAWTON EXCHANGE FOOD FOR TRAINING MEETING $94.02

THE RECORD WEED ORDINANCE & MINUTES $226.55

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $774.00

VAN METER FUSES FOR WATER TREATMENT PLANT $68.68

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE RENEWAL $717.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET $326.74

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSOCIATION TELEPHONE/INTERNET $97.48

WIX.COM WEBSITE 3 YR SUPPORT FEE $373.71

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $78,919.35

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $9,653.19

FIRE $1,202.26

ROAD USE TAX $2,169.66

DEBT SERVICE $1,072.50

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL $51,974.07

WATER $7,904.00

SEWER $4,943.67

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $34,729.61

FIRE $171.25

ROAD USE TAX $9,9670.57

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $15,388.64

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $25.32

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL $100.00

FEMA FLOOD 2019 $8,032.38

WATER $14,372.18

SEWER $6,316.37

