Lawton City Council Minutes — November 26, 2019

Lawton City Council

Special City Council Meeting

November 26, 2019 — 6:00 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in special session at 6:10 p.m. on November 26, 2019, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Otto, and Saunders. Heiss and Johnson were absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink and Josh Pope.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: No comments from the public.

Storm Water Project: Discussion took place on doing a portion of the storm water project. After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-23

Resolution ordering bids, approving plans, specifications and form of contract and notice to bidder,

fixing amount of bidder’s check, and ordering clerk to publish notice and for a public hearing on plans, specifications,

form of contract and estimate of costs for the Maple Street Improvements Project.

Roll call vote was taken:

AYES: Baltushis, Saunders

NAYS: Otto

Motion failed 2-1 due to majority of Council not voting aye. Measure will be added to the December agenda.

Motion by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 6:40pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 12, 2019