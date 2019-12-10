Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — November 19, 2019 Minutes & Claims

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
November 19, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the November 19, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes from the November 13, 2019 board meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued on 11-15-2019 and claims paid on 11-19-2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve JDB Pork’s Addition in Section 12 of 92-47. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2019 Second Tier Canvass of the City/School Board election results as presented:

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY
For the office of Director At-Large there were one thousand one hundred ninety-three (1193) votes cast as follows:
Plymouth County — Phillip Herbold received two hundred and seventy-eight (278) votes; Angela Haggin received two hundred and sixteen (216) votes; Matt Bubke received two hundred and fifty-eight (258) votes; Pat Henrich received one hundred and ninety-seven (197) votes; scattering received nineteen (19) votes.
Cherokee County — There were no votes cast.
Woodbury County — Phillip Herbold received seventy-four (74) votes; Angela Haggin received fifty-one (51) votes; Matt Bubke received fifty-eight (58) votes; Pat Henrich received (42) votes
We therefore declare Phillip Herbold, Angela Haggin and Matt Bubke each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.

REMSEN-UNION COMMUNITY
For the office of Director At-Large there were three hundred and eighty-one (381) votes cast as follows:
Plymouth County — Sara Krier received one hundred and ninety-five (195) votes; Travis J. Tentinger received one hundred and eighty-four (184) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.
Sioux County — There were no votes cast
We therefore declare Sara Krier and Travis J. Tentinger each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.
For the office of Director At-Large to fill a vacancy there were three hundred and eighty-two (382) votes cast as follows:  Plymouth County – Talon Penning received one hundred and ninety (190) votes; Jason Loutsch received one hundred and ninety-two (192) votes.
Sioux County — There were no votes cast.
We therefore declare Talon Penning and Jason Loutsch each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large to fill a vacancy.  Motion Carried.

Lola Fitch and Mary Valentine were present from Wet Nose Rescue to provide information to the Board and ask for advice and possible funding.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Roling Addition in Section 33 of Meadow Township per the Zoning Administrator approval.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:29 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 11-19-19
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    87.00
Kenneth Ahlers  GROUNDS    700.00
Noel Ahmann  mileage    207.64
Alpha Wireless  RADIOS    42.00
Maria Andersen  election official    242.04
Craig Anderson  election runner    42.62
Vicki Anstine  election official    142.50
Anthony Plbg, Htg service    168.00
APCO International  2020 membership    71.00
Doris Arndt  election official    202.88
Arnold Motor  PARTS    167.84
Kay Augustine  election official    216.85
Karen Banks  election official    207.24
Natuasha Banks  election official    255.08
Robyn Banks  election official    233.04
Carol Beckwith  election official    156.75
Cole Beitelspacher  meal reimb.    19.00
Linda Beitelspacher  election official    241.79
Lonnie Bohlke  election runner, cell phone    110.00
Bomgaars  supplies    1131.35
Robert B. Brock  attorney services    92.20
Judy Brouwer  election official    169.63
Susan Brown  election official    192.38
City of Brunsville SUNDRY    52.20
Burke Engineering Sales  BUILDINGS    192.40
Casey’s Business  fuel    4626.08
Chapman Overhead Door  BUILDINGS    1230.90
Christensen Bros.  construction project    126,372.76
Commercial Appraisers of Iowa  PAAB case    800.00
ConvergeOne  EMC install & Vmware update    13,387.50
Dave’s Electric  CFOL camera wiring    361.34
Tim DeBoer  election official    182.88
Dell Marketing computer    2260.74
Denco Corporation  ASPHALT CONCRETE    23,121.60
Barb Detloff  election official    212.74
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursements    164.10
Dirt Road Design  Outdoors ad    150.00
Diana Dowhower  uniforms    27.80
Dr. Sheila Holcomb  IACME conference expenses    468.28
Eakes Inc.  supplies    523.81
First Cooperative Association  fuel    107.34
Floyd River Materials Inc  GRANULAR    2990.81
Floyd Valley Healthcare  L.E. physical    210.00
Woodward Youth Corporation  Juvenile shelter    139.95
Sharon Frerichs  election official    270.38
Frontier Communications  phone    2993.10
Jack Frus  election official    159.13
LeMars Truck Stop  fuel    6.05
Judy Gates  election official    176.75
GCC Alliance Concrete  ASPHALT CONCRETE    11780.00
Marlene Gearke  election official    211.58
Kyle Gengler  sign labor    250.00
Get Branded 360  uniforms    125.60
Govconnection, Inc.  mapping system, supplies    7066.13
Jean Grage  election official    231.71
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    21,055.10
Hancock Concrete Products  CONCRETE PIPE    8223.93
Hardware Hank  supplies    27.97
Jamie Hauser  election runner, mileage    177.32
Hearing Health Centers  screening    25.00
Iris Hemmingson  election official    156.75
Hennie Iron Works  entrance gates    500.00
Gayle Henrich  election official    230.83
Susan Henrich  election official    230.83
Henry M. Adkins & Son  election expenses    11,853.06
High Point Networks  mitel rec move    150.00
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    165.71
Gary Horton  election runner    70.60
Susan Hoss  election official    202.88
Cindy Hughes  election official    213.04
Beverly Hultquist  election runner    20.00
Hy-Vee  peace officers mtg. host    99.98
ICEA  Thomas Rohe    1300.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    70.19
Iowa DNR  well permits    100.00
Iowa Illinois Safety Council  SAFETY    425.00
Iowa State University  SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES    1910.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    630.30
Jamie D. Jorgensen  transcript    213.50
Julie Juelfs  election official    225.03
DuRetta Kelly  election official    67.50
Mary Lou Kestner  election official    159.13
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    1152.03
City of Kingsley  rent assistance    125.00
KLEM  advertising    200.00
Gerry Sue Krienert  election official    203.81
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
L. A. Carlson Contracting  ROAD CLEARING    1280.00
L.G. EVERIST, INC  class A stone B.S.    458.72
Joyce Lancaster  election official    191.58
Joyce Langel  election official    156.75
Yvonne Law  election official    140.13
City of Le Mars  utilities    142.07
Le Mars Agri Center  elk feed    209.11
Le Mars Ambulance Service  transport    474.99
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    470.35
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    4696.19
Linda Popken  election official    247.01
Sue Martens  election official    200.28
Sheryl Martensen-Sleeper  election official    200.28
Marilyn Marx  election official    208.45
Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home  county burial    1250.00
Barb McKenney  election official    249.28
Menards  supplies    79.51
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    2050.87
Sue Miller  election official  199.17
Le Mars Fire & Rescue  CPR/AED Training    600.00
David Moller  GROUNDS    275.00
Mr. Muffler  ‘18 service & trailer    316.01
Pam Nemmers  election official    176.75
Gerry Neuroth  election official    144.88
Nancy Nielsen  election official    192.38
Northside Glass Service  OUTSIDE SERVICE    456.00
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    85.00
OC Trailers  spare tire    125.00
Shawn Olson  backup battery    257.95
One Office Solutions  supplies    400.26
Cary Penning  election official    179.13
Perspective Insurance  liability ins. renewal    218,465.76
Charlene Peterson  election official    176.75
Mary Lou Peterson  election official    249.86
Norma Philips  election official    225.03
Arlie Pick  election runner    31.60
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  disposal of TVs    40.00
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    1640.66
Premier Communications  phone    1065.88
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Quality Inn  LODGING    315.84
Quality Lube  service    66.40
Raveling Inc  construction project    6150.00
Joan Reinking  election official    245.63
Remsen Bell  publication    300.54
Janice Renken  election official    75.34
Kathy Renken  election official    203.81
Tina Reuter  election official    195.06
Richards Construction  construction project    14,618.58
Dawn Richards  election
official    156.75
Ginny Riebhoff  election
official    265.63
Thomas Rohe  MEALS &
LODGING    155.94
Dan Ruhland  sign labor    250.00
Sapp Bros.  Fuels    41,177.08
Le Mont Schmid  pioneer cemetery mowing    180.00
Schorg’s Amoco  fuel    877.62
Judy Schulz  GRANULAR    107.41
Sue Schwartz  election official    265.63
Barb Shilling elector official    33.25
Sioux Center Medical Clinic  medical    349.00
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    1497.25
Valerie Smith  election official    182.88
Chris Sonnichsen  rent assistance    250.00
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Mike W. Tentinger  election official    229.39
The Record  publications    349.36
Thomson West Group  court info services    1957.16
Titan Machinery  FILTERS    31.50
Total Motors  repairs/decals    1001.37
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  postage    1119.00
Unity Point Health SAFETY    84.00
University of Iowa Grant  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    5812.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    282.50
Carolyn Vance  election official    243.25
Milton Vanderham  election official    205.03
Verizon  cell phones    438.13
Wagner Auto Supply  floor liners/floor dry    880.88
Duane Walhof  reimb. training conf.    590.01
JoAnne Waterbury  election official    263.42
Kathy Weiland  election official    228.45
WesTel Systems  Remsen trunk lines    569.15
Williams & Company  FY 18-19 audit expense    20,935.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    60.00
Gordon Yoerger  election official    216.63
Ziegler Inc  PARTS    1072.54

