Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — November 19, 2019 Minutes & Claims

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

November 19, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the November 19, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the minutes from the November 13, 2019 board meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued on 11-15-2019 and claims paid on 11-19-2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve JDB Pork’s Addition in Section 12 of 92-47. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2019 Second Tier Canvass of the City/School Board election results as presented:

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY

For the office of Director At-Large there were one thousand one hundred ninety-three (1193) votes cast as follows:

Plymouth County — Phillip Herbold received two hundred and seventy-eight (278) votes; Angela Haggin received two hundred and sixteen (216) votes; Matt Bubke received two hundred and fifty-eight (258) votes; Pat Henrich received one hundred and ninety-seven (197) votes; scattering received nineteen (19) votes.

Cherokee County — There were no votes cast.

Woodbury County — Phillip Herbold received seventy-four (74) votes; Angela Haggin received fifty-one (51) votes; Matt Bubke received fifty-eight (58) votes; Pat Henrich received (42) votes

We therefore declare Phillip Herbold, Angela Haggin and Matt Bubke each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.

REMSEN-UNION COMMUNITY

For the office of Director At-Large there were three hundred and eighty-one (381) votes cast as follows:

Plymouth County — Sara Krier received one hundred and ninety-five (195) votes; Travis J. Tentinger received one hundred and eighty-four (184) votes; scattering received two (2) votes.

Sioux County — There were no votes cast

We therefore declare Sara Krier and Travis J. Tentinger each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large.

For the office of Director At-Large to fill a vacancy there were three hundred and eighty-two (382) votes cast as follows: Plymouth County – Talon Penning received one hundred and ninety (190) votes; Jason Loutsch received one hundred and ninety-two (192) votes.

Sioux County — There were no votes cast.

We therefore declare Talon Penning and Jason Loutsch each to be duly elected for the office of Director At-Large to fill a vacancy. Motion Carried.

Lola Fitch and Mary Valentine were present from Wet Nose Rescue to provide information to the Board and ask for advice and possible funding.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Roling Addition in Section 33 of Meadow Township per the Zoning Administrator approval. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:29 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 11-19-19

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 87.00

Kenneth Ahlers GROUNDS 700.00

Noel Ahmann mileage 207.64

Alpha Wireless RADIOS 42.00

Maria Andersen election official 242.04

Craig Anderson election runner 42.62

Vicki Anstine election official 142.50

Anthony Plbg, Htg service 168.00

APCO International 2020 membership 71.00

Doris Arndt election official 202.88

Arnold Motor PARTS 167.84

Kay Augustine election official 216.85

Karen Banks election official 207.24

Natuasha Banks election official 255.08

Robyn Banks election official 233.04

Carol Beckwith election official 156.75

Cole Beitelspacher meal reimb. 19.00

Linda Beitelspacher election official 241.79

Lonnie Bohlke election runner, cell phone 110.00

Bomgaars supplies 1131.35

Robert B. Brock attorney services 92.20

Judy Brouwer election official 169.63

Susan Brown election official 192.38

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Burke Engineering Sales BUILDINGS 192.40

Casey’s Business fuel 4626.08

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 1230.90

Christensen Bros. construction project 126,372.76

Commercial Appraisers of Iowa PAAB case 800.00

ConvergeOne EMC install & Vmware update 13,387.50

Dave’s Electric CFOL camera wiring 361.34

Tim DeBoer election official 182.88

Dell Marketing computer 2260.74

Denco Corporation ASPHALT CONCRETE 23,121.60

Barb Detloff election official 212.74

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 164.10

Dirt Road Design Outdoors ad 150.00

Diana Dowhower uniforms 27.80

Dr. Sheila Holcomb IACME conference expenses 468.28

Eakes Inc. supplies 523.81

First Cooperative Association fuel 107.34

Floyd River Materials Inc GRANULAR 2990.81

Floyd Valley Healthcare L.E. physical 210.00

Woodward Youth Corporation Juvenile shelter 139.95

Sharon Frerichs election official 270.38

Frontier Communications phone 2993.10

Jack Frus election official 159.13

LeMars Truck Stop fuel 6.05

Judy Gates election official 176.75

GCC Alliance Concrete ASPHALT CONCRETE 11780.00

Marlene Gearke election official 211.58

Kyle Gengler sign labor 250.00

Get Branded 360 uniforms 125.60

Govconnection, Inc. mapping system, supplies 7066.13

Jean Grage election official 231.71

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 21,055.10

Hancock Concrete Products CONCRETE PIPE 8223.93

Hardware Hank supplies 27.97

Jamie Hauser election runner, mileage 177.32

Hearing Health Centers screening 25.00

Iris Hemmingson election official 156.75

Hennie Iron Works entrance gates 500.00

Gayle Henrich election official 230.83

Susan Henrich election official 230.83

Henry M. Adkins & Son election expenses 11,853.06

High Point Networks mitel rec move 150.00

City of Hinton SUNDRY 165.71

Gary Horton election runner 70.60

Susan Hoss election official 202.88

Cindy Hughes election official 213.04

Beverly Hultquist election runner 20.00

Hy-Vee peace officers mtg. host 99.98

ICEA Thomas Rohe 1300.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 70.19

Iowa DNR well permits 100.00

Iowa Illinois Safety Council SAFETY 425.00

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 1910.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 630.30

Jamie D. Jorgensen transcript 213.50

Julie Juelfs election official 225.03

DuRetta Kelly election official 67.50

Mary Lou Kestner election official 159.13

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 1152.03

City of Kingsley rent assistance 125.00

KLEM advertising 200.00

Gerry Sue Krienert election official 203.81

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

L. A. Carlson Contracting ROAD CLEARING 1280.00

L.G. EVERIST, INC class A stone B.S. 458.72

Joyce Lancaster election official 191.58

Joyce Langel election official 156.75

Yvonne Law election official 140.13

City of Le Mars utilities 142.07

Le Mars Agri Center elk feed 209.11

Le Mars Ambulance Service transport 474.99

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 470.35

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 4696.19

Linda Popken election official 247.01

Sue Martens election official 200.28

Sheryl Martensen-Sleeper election official 200.28

Marilyn Marx election official 208.45

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home county burial 1250.00

Barb McKenney election official 249.28

Menards supplies 79.51

MidAmerican Energy utilities 2050.87

Sue Miller election official 199.17

Le Mars Fire & Rescue CPR/AED Training 600.00

David Moller GROUNDS 275.00

Mr. Muffler ‘18 service & trailer 316.01

Pam Nemmers election official 176.75

Gerry Neuroth election official 144.88

Nancy Nielsen election official 192.38

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 456.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 85.00

OC Trailers spare tire 125.00

Shawn Olson backup battery 257.95

One Office Solutions supplies 400.26

Cary Penning election official 179.13

Perspective Insurance liability ins. renewal 218,465.76

Charlene Peterson election official 176.75

Mary Lou Peterson election official 249.86

Norma Philips election official 225.03

Arlie Pick election runner 31.60

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency disposal of TVs 40.00

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 1640.66

Premier Communications phone 1065.88

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Inn LODGING 315.84

Quality Lube service 66.40

Raveling Inc construction project 6150.00

Joan Reinking election official 245.63

Remsen Bell publication 300.54

Janice Renken election official 75.34

Kathy Renken election official 203.81

Tina Reuter election official 195.06

Richards Construction construction project 14,618.58

Dawn Richards election

official 156.75

Ginny Riebhoff election

official 265.63

Thomas Rohe MEALS &

LODGING 155.94

Dan Ruhland sign labor 250.00

Sapp Bros. Fuels 41,177.08

Le Mont Schmid pioneer cemetery mowing 180.00

Schorg’s Amoco fuel 877.62

Judy Schulz GRANULAR 107.41

Sue Schwartz election official 265.63

Barb Shilling elector official 33.25

Sioux Center Medical Clinic medical 349.00

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1497.25

Valerie Smith election official 182.88

Chris Sonnichsen rent assistance 250.00

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Mike W. Tentinger election official 229.39

The Record publications 349.36

Thomson West Group court info services 1957.16

Titan Machinery FILTERS 31.50

Total Motors repairs/decals 1001.37

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE postage 1119.00

Unity Point Health SAFETY 84.00

University of Iowa Grant OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 5812.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 282.50

Carolyn Vance election official 243.25

Milton Vanderham election official 205.03

Verizon cell phones 438.13

Wagner Auto Supply floor liners/floor dry 880.88

Duane Walhof reimb. training conf. 590.01

JoAnne Waterbury election official 263.42

Kathy Weiland election official 228.45

WesTel Systems Remsen trunk lines 569.15

Williams & Company FY 18-19 audit expense 20,935.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 60.00

Gordon Yoerger election official 216.63

Ziegler Inc PARTS 1072.54

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 12, 2019