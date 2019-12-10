Trust Notice — Darrell Linton

Legal Notice

To all persons regarding Darrell Linton, deceased, who died on or about October 31, 2019. You are hereby notified Jeanette Linton Beekman a/k/a Jeanette Beekman is the Trustee of the Darrell Linton Revocable Trust.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice, or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent, spouse of the decedent, and beneficiaries under the trust whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice if required, or the claim shall be forever barred, unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated this 5th day of December, 2019.

Darrell Linton Revocable Trust

By /s/ Jeanette Beekman

Jeanette Linton Beekman a/k/a Jeanette Beekman, Trustee

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson

Attorney for the Darrell Linton Revocable Trust

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 12, 2019

and Thursday, December 19, 2019