Photos from Santa Day in Moville

Moville’s Santa Day on Saturday, December 7, 2019 was filled with Christmas activities. The Masons cooked up their pancake breakfast, Santa showed up, the Woman’s Club had a bake sale of Christmas cookies, the 4-H Clubs did Christmas crafts, and the library is beautifully decked out with decorated trees, many of which are on the silent auction.

Click here to see more photos from Santa Day, and look for The Record’s annual Christmas edition next week (December 19).

Helping with the Woman’s Club bake sale were Jackie Barber and Kristin Baier.

The Arlington Future Farmers 4H Club helped the kids make Christmas crafts

