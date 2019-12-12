Photos from Santa Day in Moville

Moville’s Santa Day on Saturday, December 7, 2019 was filled with Christmas activities. The Masons cooked up their pancake breakfast, Santa showed up, the Woman’s Club had a bake sale of Christmas cookies, the 4-H Clubs did Christmas crafts, and the library is beautifully decked out with decorated trees, many of which are on the silent auction.

