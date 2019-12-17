Anthon City Council Minutes — December 9, 2019

Anthon City Council

DECEMBER 9, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on December 9, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Lisa Petersen, Tammy Reimer and Allison Umbach. Jerry Boggs was absent. Also present: Amanda Goodenow, Karen & Ron Newman, Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Chad Thompson, Deputy Hertz, Craig Handke and Mike Kerns.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Umbach, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Hertz was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 36 hours and 56 minutes, responded to 1 call for service and spent 5 hours and 41 minutes at the school. Deputy Hertz brought cookies in honor of Mayor Pithan’s last council meeting.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Benson, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from November 11 and December 2, 2019 meetings, financial reports as filed and authorize the Mayor to sign the Animal Holding Contract with Siouxland Humane Society. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays — none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Umbach, seconded by Petersen, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

LEGAL: Chad Thompson, attorney, was present with the deeds for the properties the city sold to Penny Madsen-Rosso and Jeffry Allen.

WATER PROJECT: Amanda Goodenow, ISG, was present to explain the time line for the water improvement project. Motion by Benson, seconded by Umbach, to authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to sign the engagement letter with Dorsey & Whitney to coordinate activity and legal proceedings necessary to enable the City to conduct the Bid Letting and authorize the Bond Issue. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Reimer, seconded by Petersen, to adopt

Resolution #2019-12-459 entitled “Resolution to provide for a notice of hearing on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract

and estimate of cost for the Water System Improvements Project, and the taking of bids therefor”

On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays — none.

MOSQUITO CONTROL: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Umbach, to accept the bid of $650/month from Chris Hansen dba Triple C Pest Control LLC, to fog for mosquitoes in 2020 at the prepaid amount of $2470.00 and authorize the Mayor to sign the contract. Carried 4-0.

OPEN BURNING: Tabled

HIRE CITY CLERK: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Reimer, to adopt

Resolution #2019-12-460 entitled “A Resolution Setting Compensation”

hiring Jenifer Umbach as the new City Clerk starting January 2, 2020 at $24.00 per hour.

On roll call, the vote was: ayes – Benson, Petersen and Reimer; nays – none; abstaining — Umbach.

ORDINANCE: Reimer introduced

Ordinance #206 entitled,

“AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 106, SECTION 106.08”.

Umbach moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #206. Motion was seconded by Petersen and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none. Motion by Reimer, seconded by Umbach, to pass and adopt Ordinance #206. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Tammy Reimer handed in her resignation from the City Council effect December 31, 2019 as she was elected to the Mayor position. Handke reported that the new Christmas lights are up and look good. Groth reported the 2018/2019 City audit had only one recommendation – one set of minutes was not published within 15 days.

November Receipts: General – $29496.15; RUT – $6197.94; LOST – $3622.83; Debt Service – $1553.75; Water – $26576.62; Sewer – $7257.62; Electric – $47921.53. Total: $122626.44. Expenses: General – $17269.86; RUT – $3575.29; Debt Service – $3370.00; Water – $22678.05; Sewer – $4740.23; Electric – $52826.29. Total: $104459.72.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Umbach, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:09 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Ruth A. Groth, MMC, City Clerk

DECEMBER 2019

ANTHON FIRE DEPARTMENT PAYMENT $6,000.00

ANTHON MINI MART GAS $822.07

AFLAC AFLAC $31.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES $160.18

CENTURY LINK PHONE $66.09

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEM-ICAL CHEMICALS $273.86

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG CENT. KEYED LOCK/LIBR $51.62

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING EQ. SUPPLIES $25.21

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA LIBRARY VAC/SUPPLIES $812.36

HAWKINS INC. POTASSIUM PERM $1,339.54

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. CODE UPDATE $114.00

IDALS – PESTICIDE BUREAU LICENSE FEE $15.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES SIGNS $806.40

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIA-TION DUES $225.00

IOWA STATE BANK BOND PAYMENTS $3,330.50

LONG LINES PHONE $350.09

MENARDS SUPPLIES $107.39

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $80.70

POST MASTER POSTAGE $600.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,455.25

WIMECA ENERGY $46,637.66

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $139.97

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,486.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $19.44

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,649.84

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $789.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,310.75

IPERS WH IPERS $2,819.43

REIMERT JOANNE L. MILEAGE $37.70

CLOUD MARK SNOW REMOVAL $320.00

WESCO SUPPLIES $1,031.48

AHLERS AND COONEY, PC PROFESSIONAL SERVICES $296.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $4,386.92

IRBY GLOVES/LINERS $166.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. MDSE $346.89

WAYNE FUNDERMANN ELECT LABOR $320.00

ANTHON COMMUNITY AMB SERV PAYMENT $4,000.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $231.92

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. AUDIT $3,231.55

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $133.62

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $211.37

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND PAYMENT $3,370.00

MID AMERICA BOOKS LIBRARY MATERIALS $107.70

BUCK AMY MILEAGE $41.18

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $190.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $191.25

STINES SUANN SUPPLIES $9.76

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $75.00

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $13,554.83

MC WELDING SNOW PLOW REPAIR $400.00

PFM FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC PROFESSIONAL FEES $4,000.00

VALLEY ELECTRIC, INC. BORING $10,042.00

MEYER RAQUEL METER REFUND $160.00

FARMER ROBERT REBATE $25.00

KNUDSEN ROBERT METER REFUND $260.03

WALSH MATTHEW METER REFUND $300.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAY-ROLL CHECKS $13,468.12

CLAIMS TOTAL $137,427.17

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 19, 2019