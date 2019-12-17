Bronson City Council Minutes — December 10, 2019

Bronson City Council

City Council Minutes

December 10, 2019

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Thompson. Council members answering roll: Jason Garnand, Doug Williams, Chad Merchant, Jamie Amick, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of November, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 31 hrs. and 38 minutes and responded to 0 calls of service. Additionally, deputies spent 3 hours and 53 minutes doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson School District.

Nathan Hillinger was present. He discussed the matter of selling his house at 301 Front Street. The City passed a resolution on August 13, 2019 adopting a time of transfer septic tank inspection requirement. Nathan discussed that the wording of the resolution was not correct and that he should not have to have an inspection of the septic tank in order to sell his house. After much discussion, Attorney Metcalf said he would go back to the office and look at the resolution that was passed. He will work with Nathan on this issue.

Matt with Mosquito Control of Iowa from Rolfe Iowa was present. He discussed with the council on having his company do the mosquito spraying this year. He gave a bid of $1450.00. Council discussed with Matt that our town would have to be sprayed after 9:00 PM at night. Matt said that would not be a problem. Matt left at this time. Council discussed the matter and Councilman Merchant made the motion and Councilman Williams seconded the motion, with all council present voting yes, to have Mosquito Control of Iowa do our mosquito spraying this year.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He reported that there are 4 sewer manholes that need to be diamond cut in the spring. Council asked CJ to get some quotes and bring them back to the next meeting. Council reported that the stop sign at 3rd and Cedar is upside down and needs to get fixed. Map needs to be hung at city hall.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present at the meeting. Nick reported that the Manganese level in our drinking water is below the health advisory level. Manganese is a common naturally-occurring mineral found in rocks, soil, groundwater, and surface water. The US EPA recommends that the general population should not ingest water with manganese concentrations greater than 1 mg/L for more than a total of 10 days per year. Nick had our water tested and it is below the level to be concerned about. Nick reported that the lagoon has been surveyed and T-posts have been put up to mark the 4 corners.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

142.45

General

4765.22 2376.91

Garbage

1580.21 1520.42

Road Use Tax

2757.17 16,947.07

Ambulance

2069.21 1054.88

Water

4268.08 1534.17

Sewer

1206.79 1568.56

Local Option Sales Tax

1954.61 1583.33

Insurance

0.00 383.00

NOV. TOTAL REVENUE

$18,743.74

NOV. DISBURSEMENTS

$26,968.34

There was a motion from Councilman Amick a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Treasurer Junge talked with council about setting a date for a special meeting in January to go over the budget. January 21, 2019 at 6:00 will be the date for the special meeting.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the November 12th regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR DECEMBER 2019 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

Siouxland District Health bacterial testing $14.00

WIATEL telephone bill $55.13

Moville Record publication of minutes $395.26

Menards Flood lights $19.76

Menards Christmas lights $22.47

Menards Christmas lights $254.84

Menards anti-gel for diesel $49.83

Iowa Rural Association dues $225.00

S&S Equipment new tractor $40,424.00

Brown Supply sewer line markers $57.00

Brown Supply sewer fiberglass post $131.87

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $473.50

HAKA LLC town truck $116.00

HAKA LLC ambulance $113.00

State Hygienic Lab testing..$20.00

Bronson Fire Dept fire protection 7/1/19-6/30/20 $6300.00

ACCO chlorine $227.60

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Ash Borer Ordinance: Attorney Metcalf did not have this done. Table until the next meeting.

2. Update on Municipal Codes: Council went over all the things that needed to be changed. Attorney Metcalf will make the changes and bring back to the next regular meeting on January 14th.

3. FEMA update: Clerk Jessen went over the projects with the council from the flooding in March. The City should be receiving their first check in a couple of weeks.

4. Appointment of Council member: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to pass

Resolution #16-2019 to appoint Brandi Jessen to replace Councilman Garnand as Councilman due to Garnand assuming the office of Mayor.

Clerk Jessen will swear in new council and new mayor at the January 14th regular meeting.

5. Solar school crossing: Councilman West brought some quotes for the solar school crossing. Council wanted to discuss the matter with the school to see if they could go in on the cost. Matter tabled until the next meeting.

Anything from Councilman Garnand: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:45 PM.

