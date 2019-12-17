City of Anthon — Notice to Bidders (Water System Improvements)

City of Anthon

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

FOR THE CONSTRUCTION

OF WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

FOR THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA

Sealed bids will be received by the City Clerk of Anthon, Iowa at City Hall, 301 East Main Street, Anthon, Iowa before 10:00 a.m. on the 9th day of January, 2020, for the construction of Water System Improvements in and for the City of Anthon, Iowa. At the above time and place all bids received by the City will be opened and publicly read with the results being reported to the Anthon City Council at their meeting on January 13th, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., at City Hall, 301 East Main Street, Anthon, Iowa, at which time and place the Council may take action on the proposals submitted or at such time as may then be fixed.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. on the 6th day of January, 2020, at the City of Anthon’s Water Treatment Plant located on the 600 block of W. Main Street. Representatives of Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the Project. Bidders are highly recommended to attend and participate in the conference. Engineer will transmit to all prospective Bidders of record such Addenda as Engineer considers necessary in response to questions arising at the conference. Oral statements may not be relied upon and will not be binding or legally effective.

The general description of types of construction and their limits for which bids will be received shall be as follows:

Section 1: Water Treatment Plant

Includes replacement of a 13’ diameter aeration, detention, and filtration system and chemical feed system, piping, valves, and all other miscellaneous components to renovate the water treatment plant.

Section 1, Alternate 1: Water Treatment Plant Process Valve Replacement

Alternate 1 includes the addition of water treatment plant process valves replacement.

Section 1, Alternate 2: Water Treatment Plant Process Piping Replacement

Alternate 2 includes the addition of water treatment plant process piping replacement.

Section 1, Alternate 3: Hot Water Heater and Associated Plumbing

Alternate 3 includes the addition of a new water heater and associated plumbing.

Section 2: Well Construction

Includes construction of 180-foot deep well, 6” water main, backfill, well development, well televising, well pumping, well disinfection, cathodic protection, compliance with wall water pollution prevention plan, and all other miscellaneous components to construct Well #6.

Section 2, Alternate 1: Well Construction Alternate 2

Includes all items listed in Section 2: Well Construction. Alternative 1 calls for the use of production stainless steel in lieu of carbon steel for well casing.

A more detailed description of the kinds and approximate quantities of materials and types of construction for which bids will be received are set forth in the Bid Form included in the specifications prepared by I+S Group, Inc. (ISG) of Storm Lake, Iowa, which, together with the proposed form of contract, have heretofore been approved by the City, and are now on file for public examination in the office of the City Clerk, and are by this reference made part hereof as though fully set out and incorporated herein.

All proposals shall be made on official proposal forms furnished by the Engineer, and must be enclosed in a separate sealed envelope and plainly identified and addressed to the City of Anthon, Iowa.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check or certified check drawn on a state-chartered or federally chartered bank, or a certified share draft drawn on a state-chartered or federally chartered credit union, or a bidder’s bond with corporate surety satisfactory to the City in an amount equal to Ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the proposal. If bid bond is submitted, it must be in the form provided in these specifications. Said check or share draft may be cashed, or the bid bond forfeited as liquidated damages in the event the successful bidder fails or refuses to enter into a contract within ten (10) days of issuance of a Notice of Award and post bond satisfactory to the City insuring the faithful fulfillment of the contract and maintenance of said improvements as required by law. The bid bond should be executed by a corporation authorized to contract as a surety in the State of Iowa, and must not contain any conditions either in the body or as an endorsement thereon.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish a corporate surety bond in an amount equal to one hundred per cent (100%) of the contract price, said bond to be issued by a responsible surety approved by the City, and shall guarantee the faithful performance of the contract and the terms and conditions therein contained, the payment for materials used in the project and the maintenance of said improvements in good repair for not less than one (1) year from the time of acceptance of said improvements by the City.

The City reserves the right to defer acceptance of any proposal for a period not to exceed sixty (60) calendar days from the date of receipt of bids. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

Payment of the cost of said project will be made from such cash funds of the City as may be legally used for said purpose at the discretion of the City, including but not limited to, the net revenues of the Water Department, the proceeds from the sale of Revenue or General Obligation Bonds, and/or the proceeds from the sale of warrants, as authorized by Section 384.57 of the Code of Iowa, made payable from any or all of the above-mentioned sources.

The Contractor will be paid ninety-five percent (95%) of the Engineer’s estimate of the value of acceptable work completed at the end of the preceding month. Final payment will be made not less than thirty-one (31) days after completion of the work and acceptance by the City, subject to the conditions and in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 573 of the Code of Iowa.

No such final payment will be due until the Contractor certifies to the City that the materials, labor, and services involved in the final estimate have been paid for in accordance with the requirements stated in the specifications. The City of Anthon is exempt from paying Sales and Use Tax and will supply Contractor with an “Iowa Sales Tax Exemption Certificate” and an authorization letter to allow the Contractor to buy equipment and material for the project tax free.

The work on this project shall commence within ten (10) days after receipt by the contractor of a written notice to proceed. The Base Bid for both Section 1, Section 2 and any alternatives shall be substantially completed by August 28th, 2020, subject to any changes in the contract period as provided for in these specifications.

Liquidated damages in the amount of $500 per calendar day will be assessed for each day that the work shall remain uncompleted after the above referenced completion date with due allowance for extensions of the contract period due to conditions beyond control of the Contractor.

By virtue of statutory authority, a preference will be given to products and provisions grown and coal produced within the State of Iowa.

In accordance with Iowa statutes, a resident bidder shall be allowed a preference as against a nonresident bidder from a state or foreign country if that state or foreign country gives or requires any preference to bidders from that state or foreign country, including but not limited to any preference to bidders, the imposition of any type of labor force preference, or any other form of preferential treatment to bidders or laborers from that state or foreign country. The preference allowed shall be equal to the preference given or required by the state or foreign country in which the nonresident bidder is a resident. In the instance of a resident labor force preference, a nonresident bidder shall apply the same resident labor force preference to a public improvement in this state as would be required in the construction of a public improvement by the state or foreign country in which the nonresident bidder is a resident.

Failure to submit a fully completed Bidder Status Form with the bid may result in the bid being deemed nonresponsive and rejected.

Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed improvements have been prepared by the Engineer. These plans and specifications, and the proceedings of the City referring to and defining said improvements, are hereby made a part of this Notice and the proposed contract by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed to comply therewith.

Copies of said plans and specifications and form of contract are now on file in the office of the City Clerk, for examination by bidders. Copies may be obtained from ISG, 1725 North Lake Avenue, Storm Lake, IA 50588, (712) 732-7745 upon deposit of one hundred dollars ($100.00) which shall be refunded upon return of the plans and specifications within fourteen days after award of the project. If the plans and specifications are not returned within fourteen days after award of the project and in a reusable condition, the deposit shall be forfeited. Plans and specifications may also be obtained by download from the ISG website at www.is-grp.com.

Any bidder or equipment supplier whose firm or affiliate is listed in the GSA publication “List of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement and Non-procurement Programs” will be prohibited from the bidding process. Anyone submitting a bid who is listed in this publication will be determined to be a non-responsive bidder in accordance with 40 CFR Part 31.

Published upon order of the City of Anthon, Iowa.

CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA

BY /s/ Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

BY /s/ Ruth Groth, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 19, 2019