City of Anthon — Ordinance No. 206 (Garbage Rates)

City of Anthon

ORDINANCE NO. 206

An Ordinance amending

Chapter 106, Section 106.08

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 106, Section 106.08 shall read as follows:

106.08 COLLECTION FEES. The collection and disposal of solid waste as provided by this chapter are declared to be beneficial to the property served or eligible to be served and there shall be levied and collected fees therefor in accordance with the following:

(Goreham vs. Des Moines, 1970, 179 NW 2nd, 449)

1. Schedule of Fees. The fees for solid waste collection and disposal service, used or available, shall be:

A. Each occupied single-family residence shall be charged $14.75 per month for solid waste removal plus $4.58 per month for operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill. All residential trash must be contained inside of the provided residential garbage cart.

B. Each occupied dwelling unit of a multiple-family dwelling shall be charged $14.75 per month for solid waste removal plus $4.58 per month for operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill.

C. Each non-dwelling user of any City utilities shall be charged $4.58 per month for operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill.

2. Payment of Bills. All fees are due and payable under the same terms and conditions provided for payment of a combined service account as contained in Section 92.04 of this Code of Ordinances. Solid waste collection service may be discontinued in accordance with the provisions contained in Section 92.05 if the combined service account becomes delinquent, and the provisions contained in Section 92.08 relating to lien notices shall also apply in the event of a delinquent account.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on January 1, 2020 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council on the 9th day of December, 2019 and approved this 9th day of December, 2019.

By: ____________________

Alan Pithan, Mayor

Attest: _________________

Ruth Groth, City Clerk

First Reading: December 9, 2019

Second Reading: Waived

Third Reading: Waived

I certify that the foregoing was published as Ordinance No. 206 on the 19th day of December, 2019.

________________________

Ruth A. Groth, City Clerk, MMC

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 19, 2019