Correctionville City Council Minutes — December 9, 2019

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting

December 9, 2019

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on December 9, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson and Sonya Kostan. Absent: Tara Hill. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the November 11, 2019 regular meeting, December 3, 2019 special meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Dan Volkert addressed the council regarding the sale of city owned property. It was suggested that the City assess our needs before selling.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s monthly report, he also explained the legal process for red tag and eviction process.

2. Maintenance report: None.

3. Fire and rescue report-Jeff Wortman, Fire Chief, gave fire department report. Kara Pernick gave ambulance report. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to adopt

Resolution 2019-42

approving new member Alexa Hansen to the Correctionville Fire & Rescue.

Roll Call. Ayes: Beazley, Sanderson, Kostan, Petty. Passed 4/0.

4. Dave Christensen: No report given. Chad Thompson updated the council on nuisance court cases.

5. Motion by Kostan, second by Petty to uphold the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Committee to issue fine of $65 (Code 1.14) for violation of Code 165.52 to Taunia Pry at location 1007 Fir Street. Passed 3/1.

6. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to adopt

Resolution 2019-43 approving reappointment of Nancy Jacobs

to the Planning and Zoning Board for a five (5) year term.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

7. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the 2020 Humane Society Agreement. Passed 4/0.

8. Cody Wortman asked the Council if they would consider selling city owned property located at 424 Sioux Avenue. Council will take it under consideration. The council will address this at the next regular meeting.

9. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to approve the contract with Triple C Pest Control for the 2020 season. Passed 4/0.

10. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the agreement with Avery Brothers Sign Company to furnish and install solar lights on the two Correctionville signs.

11. Quote for cameras was tabled until the next regular meeting.

12. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Beazley to approve purchase of Canon printer and maintenance agreement with Advanced Systems, Inc. for printer. Passed 4/0.

13. Lease with the school district for the property currently being used for tennis/basketball courts and playground will expire in December of 2024. The City will inquire about renewing lease.

14. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Kostan to adopt

Resolution 2019-44

acknowledging the appreciation of Tara Hill

serving on the City council since December 11, 2017.

Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Councilman Sanderson expressed concerns on

a) truck traffic, specifically on the south-east corner of 5th and Driftwood Streets; maybe the city should consider painting centerlines on Driftwood Street and

b) snow removal at 319 5th Street.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

________________________

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest: __________________

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

NOVEMBER NOVEMBER

EXPENDITURES REVENUE

General Fund

$21,565.57 $41,656.26

Road Use Tax

$6,512.41 $9,006.20

Employee Benefits

$8,987.64

Emergency

$812.23

LOST

$14,374.17

TIF

$87.12

TIF Nelle Belle

$533.63

Welsch

$972.58

Library Memorial

$490.37

Copeland Fund

$12.53

Fire Dept Fund

$250.00

Cemetery Maint.

$225.86

Debt Service

$13,538.40 $12,444.20

Water Fund

$8,316.91 $8,180.15

Sewer Fund

$10,936.22 $13,435.19

Totals

$60,869.51 $111,468.13

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS IPERS $1,969.51

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY Federal $2,709.72

IPERS Late fee $22.00

MIKE SEVENING CONSTRUCT-ION Sidewalks $2,629.00

MIDAMERICAN Electricity $2,799.00

VERIZON WIRELESS Phones $52.33

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health Ins. $4,939.68

USPS Postage $134.05

PEARL RICHIE Deposit refund $78.28

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE Deposit refund $76.78

FNB Purchase CD $20,539.59

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND Water parts $382.52

BANYON DATA SYSTEMS INC. Support $564.00

BUILDERS SHARPENING Soil Cond. Rent $660.90

CARLA MATHERS Mileage $92.80

COLONIAL RESEARCH Supplies $147.60

CORNER HARDWARE Supplies $43.55

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER fence posts $934.38

ENGLESON ABSTRACT CO. INC. 713 4th Street $125.00

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Testing $138.25

HAWKINS INC. Chemicals $1,544.99

I & S GROUP, INC. Engineering $1,253.60

IOWA ONE CALL Locates $25.20

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. Dues 2020 $225.00

JACOBS ELECTRIC Lift station repairs $378.47

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Maintenance $503.52

LONGLINES Phones $202.23

MED COMPASS Physicals $1,820.00

NEW COOPERATIVE, INC. Fuel $635.85

NORTH AMERICAN TRUCK Sander $7,070.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS Supplies $17.37

PCC Billing $378.65

RITEWAY BUSINESS FORMS Forms $244.18

MOVILLE RECORD Publishing $213.43

TRUENORTH Life Ins. $159.60

USPS Box rent $94.00

UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC. Water Tower $3,266.48

VISA Supplies $1,180.83

$58,252.34

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 19, 2019