Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — December 10, 2019

Kingsley-PIerson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

December 10, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt, Herbold and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve the November minutes upon correction of minutes; to approve the resignation of Rob Wiese pending suitable replacement as JH Football coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding 3D printer purchased through Mid-West 3D Solutions, a scissor lift rental from United Rentals, Yes program with Goodwill Industries, supplies purchased through Home Depot formerly known as SupplyWorks and shipping costs associated with Sam’s Club. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $59,673.26 from the general fund, $4,373.41 from the schoolhouse funds, $24,566.64 from lunch fund, $208.35 Pierson activity fund and $5,235.22 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• Year-to-date financials reflect at gain of $57,728 for the month of November. Equipment expense reflected higher than budgeted due to the increase of equipment purchased for the Computer Science Grant, although these expenses will be reimbursed through the grant. Our purchase order software vendor changed their charge, so we will be working with Software Unlimited to change to their purchase order system. At the end of December, W-2 and 1099 year-end reporting. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

• 2nd quarter is 2/3 complete. K-8 Food Drive ends Dec. 13th. There are a lot of activities in progress for Wrestling and Basketball. Good luck to the MS Lego League, Dec. 14th in Sgt. Bluff. Thank you to the Seglem family for the technology field trip on Nov. 25th. Elementary students are doing “Coding” activities this week.

Supt. Bailey

• Just a reminder: We have a conference rule about the gym being closed Dec. 23th-27th for Holiday break and reopens Dec. 28th. Jan. 2nd will be the first full day back after break and Jan. 15th the semester ends. A 3D printer was purchased with Perkins funds for the Shop. A review of the lunch audit revealed staff needed additional staff development credits. 20/21 school calendar will be worked on. Great music and band concerts for the Elementary, MS and HS students. Computer Science in Education partner meeting was Dec. 4th. Mrs. Chute has been asked to be on a State leadership committee regarding the computer science grant. Wrestling meets scheduled this week, stop by and support events. The refinishing of the gym floor will take place Dec. 23th-Dec. 27th due to scratches on the floor. Support the Panther Ball fundraiser on Dec. 31st. There will be a special board meeting on Dec. 18th at 6 p.m. with the architect.

8. OLD BUSINESS

• None

9. NEW BUSINESS

• Open Enrollment Request: Discussion on late open-enrollment application. Motion by Collins and seconded by Pratt to choose not to act on the application, we believe student is a resident of Sioux City. All voted aye, motion carried.

Plymouth and Woodbury County Conservation Board: Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to have Pratt for the Plymouth County Conservation Board and Herbold for the Woodbury County Conservation Board. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests: None

10. ADJOURNMENT

• At 6:55 a.m., motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Next meeting: January 13th at 7 p.m.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 19, 2019