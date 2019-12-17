Probate — Donna Willems

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONNA WILLEMS, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR055687

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Donna Willems, Deceased, who died on or about November 30, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on December 9, 2019, the Last Will and Testament of Donna Willems, deceased, bearing date of the 7th day of September, 2016, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Bruce Willems was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: December 9, 2019

/s/ Bruce Willems

Bruce Willems

Executor of the Estate

3785 160th Street

Correctionville, IA 51016

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson

Attorney for Executors

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

December 26, 2019

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 19, 2019

and Thursday, December 26, 2019