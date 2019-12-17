Probate — Mary Koetke

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY A. KOETKE, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR019777

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Mary A. Koetke, Deceased, who died on or about December 4, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on December 11, 2019, the Last Will and Testament of Mary A. Koetke, deceased, bearing date of the 20th day of August, 2007, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Gregg Roepke was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: December 11, 2019

/s/ Gregg Roepke

Gregg Roepke

Executor of the Estate

38724 C70

Kingsley, IA 51028

/s/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson

Attorney for Executors

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

4 East 2nd Street

P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

December 26, 2019

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 19, 2019

and Thursday, December 26, 2019