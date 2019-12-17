Trust Notice — Merle A. Kurtz

Trust Notice

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:

MERLE A. KURTZ REVOCABLE TRUST

To all persons regarding Merle A. Kurtz, deceased, who died on or about June 15, 2019.

You are hereby notified that Jay P. Phipps is the trustee of the Merle A. Kurtz Revocable Trust, dated on September 22, 2017.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on December 12, 2019

Merle A. Kurtz Revocable Trust

Jay P. Phipps

P.O. Box 442, 240 Main St.

Moville, IA 51039

Patrick J. Phipps, #AT0006243

Attorney for Trustee

P.O. Box 442

240 Main Street

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication:

December 26, 2019

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Thursday, December 26, 2019