Jolene “Jo” Henry, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Services were at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City with Rev. Michael Ring officiating.

Jo was born on January 28, 1943 in Walt Hill, Nebraska to Elmer and Florence (Johnson) Sparks. She married Thomas Henry on September 28, 1973; he passed away in 2004.

Jo was a stay-at-home mom to her four children.

She was a collector of many things, but she was most known for her collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia and salt & pepper shakers. Jo had a love for all animals, especially her dog, Parker.

Jo had been living in the Correctionville nursing home for quite a few years and would often attend their Sunday church services.

Survivors include her children: Thomas (Anne Fox) Henry, Amber (Calvin Bailey) Henry, Disa (Blake) Beeson, all of Sioux City, and Dustin (Heather Mesmer) Henry of Colorado; a sister, Guylene Cardwell of Sioux City; and her grandchildren: Mikayla, Mashiya, & Johnathan Corde, Kobi & Ashton Knudson, and Jesstina & Jaste Henry.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Correctionville Specialty Care and to Siouxland Pace.