Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — December 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

December 2019 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

BSN SPORTS Jelly Balls 61.99

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY BULK SOFTENER SALT 234.88

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 2,199.11

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 379.67

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 352.12

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS DEF bus 19b 53.94

HOBART SALES & SERVICE Kettle not heating 265.95

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. Bus Winter fronts 173.88

HOLLAND LAWN CARE salt 220.00

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT go math 125.76

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER Sifter selector 462.41

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 8,956.59

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. sheet music 301.99

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE 50.00

LINDBLOM SERVICES INC. shed cleaning 409.90

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES TREATMENT FOR BLOOD EXPOSURE 503.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 8,953.34

MILLER, PEGGY REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 109.00

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 536.48

MYERS, JILL REIMBURSE MILEAGE 162.40

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 Charts for band progress 42.63

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS vehicle repairs 755.88

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECK 81.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 153.03

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTION COSTS 202.88

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

QUILL CORPORATION BATTERIES 56.07

REINKE, DENNIS PARKING 10.00

S’KOOL SMARTZ ELEMENTARY FUNDRAISER 9,845.40

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 182.33

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. SUPPLIES 301.25

SHEETS, JACOB MILEAGE AND CELL PHONE 217.62

SHOOK, CHAD MILEAGE AND CELLPHONE 279.10

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPED BILLING 5,963.40

SOLBERG’S SERVICE AWARD – BOARD MEMBER 55.24

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC. Pin for Bronson plow truck 8.76

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. BUS PARTS 9.66

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 847.66

TRI-STATE COMMUNICATIONS radio install 274.50

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 49.88

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE COLLEGE CLASSES 1,860.00

WESTERN IA TELEPHONE ASS’N PHONE/INTERNET 939.04

Fund Total: 46,799.74

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER/JUICE VENDING 115.00

DEAN FOODS MILK 1,878.12

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA FOOD 554.25

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 11,116.34

Fund Total: 13,663.71

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BEST WESTERN UNIVERSITY PARK INN & SUITES LODGING – ALL-STATE 799.68

BMI LICENSE FOR MUSIC 152.72

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 1,262.55

DANKE, TYLER OFFICIAL 80.00

DE JONG, MIKE OFFICIAL 210.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS ATHLETIC TAPE 189.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION FFA DUES 536.50

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION 125.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 29.25

KIRWAN, GREG OFFICIAL 80.00

LUBBERS, CALEB OFFICIAL 140.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 105.00

MA DANCE REGISTRATION 504.00

MADSEN, JOSH OFFICIAL 110.00

MALLOY, JOHN OFFICIAL 110.00

MCKELVEY, BILL OFFICIAL 215.00

NELSON, JEFF OFFICIAL 150.00

NELSON, NIC OFFICIAL 110.00

SCHROEDER, COLIN OFFICIAL 80.00

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC. SERVICES 175.00

TRIERWEILER, JACOB OFFICIAL 110.00

WINTER, SHAWN OFFICIAL 110.00

Fund Total: 5,383.70

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK-FIX POLICY 25,596.25

Fund Total: 25,596.25

DEBT SERVICES FUND

UMB BANK GO BOND FEE 300.00

Fund Total: 300.00

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 32.45

MARTIN BROS. SNACKS 260.52

Fund Total: 292.97

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,220.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. Bus 11 repair 2,322.00

FICKBOHM CONTRACTING REPLACE LEAKING SHUTOFF 590.00

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

POMPS TIRE SERVICE, INC. Tires Bus 12 1,306.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC. engine for salt spreader 1,130.17

Fund Total: 7,229.90

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 26, 2019