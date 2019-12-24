Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — November 11, 2019
Lawton-Bronson Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa
Monday, November 11, 2019
7:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 7:00
B. Roll Call
All present
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Welcome Visitors and Guests
E. Public Forum
F. Public Hearing on Categorical Funds Transfer
G. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Holtz moved to approve agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
H. Communications
1. Board member updates
I. Reports
1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report
Theo Moseman and Jolee Mesz were in attendance for qualifying for state cross country
Iowa test results are back and the results are good. Scores are very similar to past years while many schools dropped with the new test. 87% were proficient in English, 85% in math and 66% in science in grades 3-6. LB was above the state average in every category.
Parent teacher conferences were well attended.
Shook and Reinke will be going to the IASB convention next week.
41 veterans attended the Veterans Day ceremony this morning
First Leadership Team meeting was held. They will continue every third Friday of each month.
Certified enrollment is up 23.32 students from last year. Open enrolled out in down from last year and open enrolled in is up from last year.
Bronson addition is potentially being scaled back to 2 classrooms. There is now the potential for paying for the addition without issuing bonds.
2. Secondary Principal Report
Jessen presented on Iowa test results and results were very good. Proficiency of 75% or better in all categories
School improvement plan has been rewritten. Goal is to move 2% of non proficient students in reading to proficient and proficient to advanced. Math goal is 4%. Special education goal will be coming after the school report card comes out in December.
Music winter concert is December 10
Kami and Kylie West qualified for the Westminister Kennel Club dog show in New York City.
Varsity quiz bowl placed first at their meet this weekend.
Veterans Day assembly went very well this morning
Band received a division 1 rating at the state contest
Family Consumer Science is back this year and is off to a good start.
3. Monthly Financial Update
Anderson presented monthly financial reports
4. Board Bill Auditor Report
No questions
J. Consent Agenda
1. Approve minutes of previous meeting
2. Approve bills payable
3. Approve budget summaries
Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
K. New Business
1. Approve trip to NASA
Amick moved to approve trip to NASA. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
2. Approve resolution to transfer categorical funds
Reinke moved to approve
the resolution to transfer
$100,000 from HSAP to the
flexibility account
L. Personnel
1. Approve junior high girls assistant basketball coach
Holtz moved to approve Kami Busch. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
2. Approve junior high wrestling coach
Reinke moved to approve Kendall Thompson. Holtz seconded. All in favor
3. Approve wrestling cheer sponsor
Amick moved to approve Randi Koehler. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
4. Approve junior high head girls track coach
Reinke moved to approve Christa Mesz. Amick seconded. All in favor.
5. Approve junior high assistant girls track coach
Holtz moved to approve Lynn Olesen. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
6. Approve junior high head boys track coach
Woolridge moved to approve Janelle Olesen. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
7. Approve high school head girls track coach
Reinke moved to approve Garrett Ehlers. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
8. Approve high school assistant girls track coach
Woolridge moved to approve Dave Harris. Holtz seconded. All in favor.
9. Approve high school head boys track coach
Holtz moved to approve Jesse Pedersen. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
10. Approve high school assistant boys track coach
Holtz moved to approve Madison Ehlers. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
11. Approve boys golf coach
Holtz moved to approve Jason Carlson. Amick seconded. All in favor.
12. Approve girls golf coach
Reinke moved to approve Michael Meyer. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
13. Approve head baseball coach
Woolridge moved to approve Ryan Denney. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
14. Approve assistant baseball coach
Holtz moved to approve Brian Smith. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.
15. Approve volunteer assistant baseball coach
Woolridge moved to approve Tony Wingert. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
16. Approve head softball coach
Holtz moved to approve Bryan Alfredson. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
17. Approve assistant softball coach
Woolridge moved to approve Erica Bates. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
Holtz moved to adjourn Woolridge seconded
M. Adjourn
Meeting adjourned at 8:02
Rick Scott
Board President
Ryan Anderson
Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 26, 2019