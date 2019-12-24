Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — November 11, 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, November 11, 2019

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Roll Call

All present

C. Pledge of Allegiance

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Public Hearing on Categorical Funds Transfer

G. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Holtz moved to approve agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor

H. Communications

1. Board member updates

I. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

Theo Moseman and Jolee Mesz were in attendance for qualifying for state cross country

Iowa test results are back and the results are good. Scores are very similar to past years while many schools dropped with the new test. 87% were proficient in English, 85% in math and 66% in science in grades 3-6. LB was above the state average in every category.

Parent teacher conferences were well attended.

Shook and Reinke will be going to the IASB convention next week.

41 veterans attended the Veterans Day ceremony this morning

First Leadership Team meeting was held. They will continue every third Friday of each month.

Certified enrollment is up 23.32 students from last year. Open enrolled out in down from last year and open enrolled in is up from last year.

Bronson addition is potentially being scaled back to 2 classrooms. There is now the potential for paying for the addition without issuing bonds.

2. Secondary Principal Report

Jessen presented on Iowa test results and results were very good. Proficiency of 75% or better in all categories

School improvement plan has been rewritten. Goal is to move 2% of non proficient students in reading to proficient and proficient to advanced. Math goal is 4%. Special education goal will be coming after the school report card comes out in December.

Music winter concert is December 10

Kami and Kylie West qualified for the Westminister Kennel Club dog show in New York City.

Varsity quiz bowl placed first at their meet this weekend.

Veterans Day assembly went very well this morning

Band received a division 1 rating at the state contest

Family Consumer Science is back this year and is off to a good start.

3. Monthly Financial Update

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

No questions

J. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve trip to NASA

Amick moved to approve trip to NASA. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resolution to transfer categorical funds

Reinke moved to approve

the resolution to transfer

$100,000 from HSAP to the

flexibility account

L. Personnel

1. Approve junior high girls assistant basketball coach

Holtz moved to approve Kami Busch. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve junior high wrestling coach

Reinke moved to approve Kendall Thompson. Holtz seconded. All in favor

3. Approve wrestling cheer sponsor

Amick moved to approve Randi Koehler. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve junior high head girls track coach

Reinke moved to approve Christa Mesz. Amick seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve junior high assistant girls track coach

Holtz moved to approve Lynn Olesen. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve junior high head boys track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Janelle Olesen. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve high school head girls track coach

Reinke moved to approve Garrett Ehlers. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve high school assistant girls track coach

Woolridge moved to approve Dave Harris. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve high school head boys track coach

Holtz moved to approve Jesse Pedersen. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve high school assistant boys track coach

Holtz moved to approve Madison Ehlers. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve boys golf coach

Holtz moved to approve Jason Carlson. Amick seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve girls golf coach

Reinke moved to approve Michael Meyer. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

13. Approve head baseball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Ryan Denney. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

14. Approve assistant baseball coach

Holtz moved to approve Brian Smith. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

15. Approve volunteer assistant baseball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Tony Wingert. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

16. Approve head softball coach

Holtz moved to approve Bryan Alfredson. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

17. Approve assistant softball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Erica Bates. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Holtz moved to adjourn Woolridge seconded

M. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:02

Rick Scott

Board President

Ryan Anderson

Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 26, 2019