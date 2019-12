Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — December 11, 2019

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

Present: Wimmer, Mead, Streck, Kennedy, and Schram

Absent: None

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:08 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $57,347.24; Debt Service $300; Activity $41,168.98; Hot Lunch $60,171.06; Infrastructure $12,980.81; Extra&Hourly Pay $107,917.17.

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring/Open Enrollment – Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the resignation of Tiffany Krier from paraprofessional. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Banking Documents with Security National Bank – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve transferring the Security National Bank safe deposit box key from Mr. Oberg to Mr. Thelander. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Technology Service Contract – the item was tabled until January.

D. Signage for Gymnasium – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the presented signs for the Dr. Steve Oberg Gymnasium. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Board use of technology for monthly reports

B. ISASSP student achievement data

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Early Graduates for 19-20

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. High School Registration Guide

B. School Calendar for 2020-2021

VIII. Announcements

A. Winter Break: December 20th, 2019 – January 2nd, 2020 Staff Training January 2nd, 2020 and Classes Resume January 3rd, 2020

B. Next meeting – January 13, 2019 at 7PM in Mapleton. Joint Meeting with CO-U Community School Board to be scheduled for January or February.

IX. Adjourn — President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:13 PM and the board went into exempt session to discuss employee salaries/benefits/working conditions until 8:41 PM.

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

ABEKA SUPPLIES 93.30

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 601.87

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 260.46

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 1,106.65

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL 1,082.33

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 1,170.56

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 6,187.73

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 17.46

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 253.30

CRAWFORD COUNTY ELECTION 254.82

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 65.52

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 145.86

FAT BRAIN TOYS SUPPLIES 386.43

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL FEES 525.00

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 255.06

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 900.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 720.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL, THE SUPPLIES 2,164.11

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SUPPLIES 269.96

IA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 125.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC. ENTRY FEE/MEMBERSHIP 107.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 460.99

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 1,086.41

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 249.49

KRYGER GLASS SUPPLIES 308.50

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 33.54

LITERACY RESOURCES SUPPLIES 256.77

MAPLETON BP FUEL 806.86

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 4,243.40

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 207.88

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 24.55

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 64.74

MID BELL SUPPLIES 267.65

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 42.93

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 2,060.67

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 95.00

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 292.58

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 40.95

PETERSEN, STEPHANIE REIMBURSEMENT 132.58

PITSCO EDUCATION SUPPLIES 92.35

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 1,061.06

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 711.77

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 50.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 958.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 383.00

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 110.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 51.15

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL OIL/FUEL 901.55

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 668.69

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE POST-SECONDARY ENROLLMENT 24,350.00

WHEELER, MELODY REIMBURSEMENT 40.00

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 208.02

Fund Total: 57,347.24



DEBT SERVICE

UMB BANK BANKING FEES 300.00

Fund Total: 300.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 110.00

BAKER, KEITH OFFICIAL 110.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 110.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 5,667.88

BRAND, DEREK OFFICIAL 200.00

Brenner, Ryan PRIZE 5.00

CAPUTO, MARK OFFICIAL 200.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 399.15

CLAUSEN, JACLYNN REIMBURSEMENT 167.26

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 391.80

COMFORT INN OF AMES TRAVEL 667.52

DREES, KYLE OFFICIAL 200.00

EEKHOFF, KEVIN OFFICIAL 110.00

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL 240.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 1,752.00

HENDERSON, AL OFFICIAL 80.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC MEMBERSHIP..665.00

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 110.00

JOHNSON PLASTICS PLUS SUPPLIES 494.10

Jung, Brenner PRIZE 5.00

Koithan, Joseph PRIZE 10.00

KREMAN, SHAWN OFFICIAL 200.00

LUCAS, JEFF OFFICIAL 110.00

MCCONE FOODS SUPPLIES 2,350.00

Mills, Trinity PRIZE 5.00

MINNTEX SUPPLIES 17,524.05

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 968.50

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 49.63

Polly, Ronda PRIZE 5.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 799.00

RYAN, DAN OFFICIAL 130.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 496.46

SANFORD, DENNY OFFICIAL 200.00

STOWERS, RON OFFICIAL 110.00

SWANSON, MICHAEL OFFICIAL 200.00

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS FFA SALES 1,803.49

UHL, RICH OFFICIAL 160.00

Umbach, Josie PRIZE 10.00

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 385.20

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL 110.00

WILLMOTT, SCOTT OFFICIAL 110.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 108.94

WYHE’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING SUPPLIES 3,639.00

Fund Total: 41,168.98

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 4,797.06

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 13,851.47

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 41,522.53

Fund Total: 60,171.06

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC. COPIER 1,431.18

FELD FIRE FIRE SAFETY 703.63

MARX TRAILER SNOW BLADE 5,245.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,555.40

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 2,045.60

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 1,350.00

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS FOB KEY SYSTEM 650.00

Fund Total: 12,980.81

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 26, 2019