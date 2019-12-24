Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — December 16, 2019

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, December 16, 2019

• Time: 12:00 PM

• Place: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA

• Present: Kennedy and Streck; Wimmer, Mead, and Schram via speakerphone

• Absent: None

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 12:00 PM.

II. Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

III. Action Item

A. Approval of LEP Allowable Cost of $3,373 for SBRC

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the LEP allowable growth of $3,373. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 12:03 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 26, 2019