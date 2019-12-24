Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — December 16, 2019

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

• Date:  Monday, December 16, 2019
• Time:  12:00 PM
• Place:  Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA
• Present:  Kennedy and Streck; Wimmer, Mead, and Schram via speakerphone
• Absent:   None

AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 12:00 PM.

II. Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the agenda.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

III. Action Item
A. Approval of LEP Allowable Cost of $3,373 for SBRC
Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the LEP allowable growth of $3,373.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

IV. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 12:03 PM

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 26, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

