Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — December 16, 2019
Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, December 16, 2019
• Time: 12:00 PM
• Place: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA
• Present: Kennedy and Streck; Wimmer, Mead, and Schram via speakerphone
• Absent: None
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 12:00 PM.
II. Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
III. Action Item
A. Approval of LEP Allowable Cost of $3,373 for SBRC
Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the LEP allowable growth of $3,373. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 12:03 PM
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 26, 2019