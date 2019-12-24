Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 3, 2019

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
December 3, 2019    
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on December 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present, except for Mark Loutsch who was attending another meeting for county business.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the December 3, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the November 19, 2019 meeting.  Motion Carried.
There was no meeting on November 26, 2019.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll issued on 11-27-2019 and claims paid on 12-3-2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve #120319 to add Dickenson County to the mental health region. Anderson – aye; Meis – aye; Kass – aye; Horton – aye. Loutsch – absent.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the amended Sioux Rivers MH Region 28E agreement to add Dickenson County to the region.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the Conservation Department annual report for FY 2018/19 as presented by Conservation Director Nick Beeck.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approval Gengler’s Homestead in Section 2 of Union Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 26/35 of Elgin Township on 150th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 9/10 of Washington Township on K42.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 8/9 of Fredonia Township on K64.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 53 of Fredonia Township/Section 2 of Marion Township on 160th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Premier Communication in Section 21/28/29 of Hungerford Township on Imperial Road and Indigo Rd.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve hiring Jared Schoenrock as a bridge maintenance employee in the Secondary Road department beginning sometime mid-December.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:02 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-3-2019
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
Advance Drainage Systems  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    164.40
Advanced Systems  copier maintenance    280.33
City of Akron  SUNDRY    99.59
Allied Oil & Tire  oil    1868.59
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    620.68
Bomgaars  supplies    243.93
Burlington Northern RR  FLASHING LIGHTS    4653.10
Calibre Press  training    987.00
Cellebrite Inc.  forensic renewal    740.00
CIOX Health  medical records    72.00
Coban Technologies  supplies    93.77
Cornhusker International  PARTS    6922.20
Counter Top Fabricators  window sills materials    637.00
Culligan Water  water conditioner    109.54
Custom Cage of Missouri  vehicle equipment    875.00
CWD  kitchen supplies    3827.51
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    235.50
Digital Plus  cell phone    39.99
Scott Dorhout  meal    21.69
Dave Erdmann  health insurance reimb.    429.15
Fareway  kitchen supplies    292.14
Fastenal  supplies    265.75
Stacey Feldman  meeting expenses    613.28
Floyd Valley Healthcare  supplies & inmate medical    2392.30
Shonden Frederes  health insurance reimb    21.24
Frontier  phone    42.68
Galls  uniforms    266.00
Le Mars Truck Stop  fuel    74.73
GCC Alliance Concrete  BOX CULVERTS    10,147.50
Jeff Gengler  GROUNDS    550.00
Jerry Gloden  SUNDRY    120.00
Jolynn Goodchild  cell reimbursement    60.00
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    9847.80
Hardware Hank  supplies    17.99
Jamie Hauser  mileage    180.38
Brent Hobson GROUNDS    255.00
Jan Hoffman  meals    31.06
Jill Holzman  health insurance reimb    500.00
Hoogeveen Enterprises  wash card    150.00
Hummer’s Mowing & Lawn Care  fall spray    922.44
Hydraulic Sales & Service  PARTS    72.43
IDALS  pesticide renewal    15.00
IMWCA  work comp premium    7214.00
Indoff  supplies    521.47
Inland Truck Parts  PARTS    1433.13
Iowa Division of Labor  elevator permit    300.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  jail school    500.00
Iowa Prison Industries  SUPPLIES    1097.50
ISAC  registration fee    40.00
Jack’s Uniforms  LE equip/body armor    2691.00
Jerico Services  MATERIALS    18,429.25
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    29.62
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
Lampert Lumber  supplies    12.58
City of Le Mars  water    340.76
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    6442.61
Mail Services  renewal notices    1157.88
Marcus Lumber Company  BUILDINGS    145.50
Menards  SUNDRY    135.57
City of Merrill  SUNDRY    68.61
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    491.70
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    1.90
Sharon Nieman  cell reimbursement    120.00
Nohava Construction  roof repairs    401.33
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    584.96
One Office Solutions  office supplies    198.49
Pitchfork Ag  OUTSIDE SERVICE    67.50
Plains Area Mental Health  inmate services    200.00
Ply. Co. Board of Health  pass thru grant    3258.69
Ply. Co. Sheriff  transports/fees    4269.44
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex reimb benefits    2038.38
Valerie Pratt  insurance reimb    81.98
Premier Communications  phone service    819.09
Presto-X-Co.  pest control    58.00
Quality Lawn Care  services    210.00
Ramada  lodging    85.12
Northwest REC  power-radio    1098.43
City of Remsen SUNDRY    450.92
Remsen Bell  subscription    25.50
Paul Rubis  DITCH CLEANING    250.00
Second Chance Solutions  55-gal treatment    1813.50
SF Mobile-Vision  vehicle equipment    3767.56
SHRED-IT USA  shredding services    61.65
Siouxland Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    1052.19
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  Hillview water    129.75
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Susemihl’s Uptown Auto  repairs    42.00
The Home Depot  supplies    1030.27
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    259.38
Titan Machinery  PARTS    299.40
Total Motors  repairs    2850.89
Transit Works  EQUIPMENT    206.34
Treasurer State of Iowa  QUARRIES    70.00
Union County Electric  utilities    76.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phone service    169.88
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    162.50
Verizon Wireless  cell phone service    423.77
Vermeer Sales & Service  PARTS    129.49
VISA  misc. sheriff’s expenses    896.95
Wagner Auto Supply  belt    231.97
Wal-Mart  supplies    628.47
Wex Bank  fuel    5573.93
Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C.  Bodeans PAAB case    397.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    38.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile shelter care    768.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    132.50

Published in The Record
Thursday, December 26, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment