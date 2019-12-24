Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 3, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 3, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on December 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present, except for Mark Loutsch who was attending another meeting for county business. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the December 3, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the November 19, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

There was no meeting on November 26, 2019.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll issued on 11-27-2019 and claims paid on 12-3-2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve #120319 to add Dickenson County to the mental health region. Anderson – aye; Meis – aye; Kass – aye; Horton – aye. Loutsch – absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the amended Sioux Rivers MH Region 28E agreement to add Dickenson County to the region. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the Conservation Department annual report for FY 2018/19 as presented by Conservation Director Nick Beeck. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approval Gengler’s Homestead in Section 2 of Union Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 26/35 of Elgin Township on 150th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 9/10 of Washington Township on K42. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 8/9 of Fredonia Township on K64. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 53 of Fredonia Township/Section 2 of Marion Township on 160th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Premier Communication in Section 21/28/29 of Hungerford Township on Imperial Road and Indigo Rd. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve hiring Jared Schoenrock as a bridge maintenance employee in the Secondary Road department beginning sometime mid-December. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:02 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-3-2019

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

Advance Drainage Systems CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 164.40

Advanced Systems copier maintenance 280.33

City of Akron SUNDRY 99.59

Allied Oil & Tire oil 1868.59

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 620.68

Bomgaars supplies 243.93

Burlington Northern RR FLASHING LIGHTS 4653.10

Calibre Press training 987.00

Cellebrite Inc. forensic renewal 740.00

CIOX Health medical records 72.00

Coban Technologies supplies 93.77

Cornhusker International PARTS 6922.20

Counter Top Fabricators window sills materials 637.00

Culligan Water water conditioner 109.54

Custom Cage of Missouri vehicle equipment 875.00

CWD kitchen supplies 3827.51

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 235.50

Digital Plus cell phone 39.99

Scott Dorhout meal 21.69

Dave Erdmann health insurance reimb. 429.15

Fareway kitchen supplies 292.14

Fastenal supplies 265.75

Stacey Feldman meeting expenses 613.28

Floyd Valley Healthcare supplies & inmate medical 2392.30

Shonden Frederes health insurance reimb 21.24

Frontier phone 42.68

Galls uniforms 266.00

Le Mars Truck Stop fuel 74.73

GCC Alliance Concrete BOX CULVERTS 10,147.50

Jeff Gengler GROUNDS 550.00

Jerry Gloden SUNDRY 120.00

Jolynn Goodchild cell reimbursement 60.00

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 9847.80

Hardware Hank supplies 17.99

Jamie Hauser mileage 180.38

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 255.00

Jan Hoffman meals 31.06

Jill Holzman health insurance reimb 500.00

Hoogeveen Enterprises wash card 150.00

Hummer’s Mowing & Lawn Care fall spray 922.44

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 72.43

IDALS pesticide renewal 15.00

IMWCA work comp premium 7214.00

Indoff supplies 521.47

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 1433.13

Iowa Division of Labor elevator permit 300.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail school 500.00

Iowa Prison Industries SUPPLIES 1097.50

ISAC registration fee 40.00

Jack’s Uniforms LE equip/body armor 2691.00

Jerico Services MATERIALS 18,429.25

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 29.62

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 12.58

City of Le Mars water 340.76

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 6442.61

Mail Services renewal notices 1157.88

Marcus Lumber Company BUILDINGS 145.50

Menards SUNDRY 135.57

City of Merrill SUNDRY 68.61

MidAmerican Energy utilities 491.70

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1.90

Sharon Nieman cell reimbursement 120.00

Nohava Construction roof repairs 401.33

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 584.96

One Office Solutions office supplies 198.49

Pitchfork Ag OUTSIDE SERVICE 67.50

Plains Area Mental Health inmate services 200.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 3258.69

Ply. Co. Sheriff transports/fees 4269.44

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex reimb benefits 2038.38

Valerie Pratt insurance reimb 81.98

Premier Communications phone service 819.09

Presto-X-Co. pest control 58.00

Quality Lawn Care services 210.00

Ramada lodging 85.12

Northwest REC power-radio 1098.43

City of Remsen SUNDRY 450.92

Remsen Bell subscription 25.50

Paul Rubis DITCH CLEANING 250.00

Second Chance Solutions 55-gal treatment 1813.50

SF Mobile-Vision vehicle equipment 3767.56

SHRED-IT USA shredding services 61.65

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1052.19

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 129.75

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Susemihl’s Uptown Auto repairs 42.00

The Home Depot supplies 1030.27

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 259.38

Titan Machinery PARTS 299.40

Total Motors repairs 2850.89

Transit Works EQUIPMENT 206.34

Treasurer State of Iowa QUARRIES 70.00

Union County Electric utilities 76.00

U.S. Cellular cell phone service 169.88

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 162.50

Verizon Wireless cell phone service 423.77

Vermeer Sales & Service PARTS 129.49

VISA misc. sheriff’s expenses 896.95

Wagner Auto Supply belt 231.97

Wal-Mart supplies 628.47

Wex Bank fuel 5573.93

Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. Bodeans PAAB case 397.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 38.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care 768.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 132.50

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 26, 2019