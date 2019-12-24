Plymouth County Supervisors Board of Minutes — December 10, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 10, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on December 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the December 10, 2019 agenda with the omission of the 10:40 am agenda item due to a cancellation. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes from the December 3, 2019 board meeting. Loutsch abstained. Motion Carried.

Judy Bowman was present seeking $15,000 of funding support for budget year 2020-21 for the Plymouth County Museum.

Mark Marienau, Jeff Gengler, and Todd Osterbuhr of the Plymouth County Secondary Road Bargaining Unit were present seeking a one-year contract for a wage increase of 5% for budget year 2020-21.

Loren Schnepf, Fair Board President, and John Ahlers, Vice President, were present seeking $28,000 of funding support for budget year 2020-21 for the Plymouth County Fair Board.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a right of way project BROS-SWAP-CO75(162) on C-30. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:20 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 26, 2019