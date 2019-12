Woodbury Central Minutes/Bills/Prepaids — December 10, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

December 10, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on December 10, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: Robin Chute, Tom Dennison, and Jeff Schultzen.

Members Present: Frafjord, Nelson, Koele, Thomsen, Reblitz, Lloyd. Absent: Steffen.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Koele to waive the reading of the minutes for November 18, 2019 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Koele, second by Reblitz to approve the payment of bills from the General Fund for $39,468.86, the Extended Day Program for $202.55, the PPEL Fund for $969.00, the Management fund for $10,999.25, the Sales Tax Fund for $12,768.86, the Activity Fund for $5,297.25, the Lunch Fund for $13,652.98 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $32,728.30, Extended Day Program for $44.50, the PPEL Fund for $1484.74, Sales Tax Fund for $5,536.77, Activity Fund for $17,324.29, Management Fund for $2,930.00 and the Lunch for $92.60. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Lambert – Report, Gilbert – Report, Bormann – Report, Glackin – Report

Building, Grounds, Transportation — Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to accept the bid from J & J Motor for the remainder of the school year with Peterbilt performing the warranty work and secondary repair work. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel: Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the Show Choir stipend for Payton Peterson of $400 for the 2019 work. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve early graduates: James Dahill, Jackson Krieg and Maycie Yanachek provided they meet all requirements for graduation. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Tabled – Dropout Prev./At Risk; State site not ready.

• Visitor Comments. Robin Chute – Quarterback Club and Baseball Club request permission to sell advertising banners to hang at the fields for fundraisers. Board will allow if funds are remitted to the school and will be split with multiple groups to ensure equality and all fundraising documents are board approved before distribution.

• For the good of the cause — Happy 60th Birthday to Gary Frafjord.

Adjourn: Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 8:22. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — December 2019 Bills

OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PTY ADMIN 93.60

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 647.50

AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY JAZZ FESTIVAL ENTRY FEE..200.00

BARNES & NOBLE INC GENERAL LIBRARY BOOKS 231.83

Bomgaars BATTERIES 31.98

BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY REKEY BLDG – INS. REIM-BURSEMENT 4,915.00

Clark’s Hardware

MAINT. SUPPLIES 28.42

REPAIR STOVE – INS. REIMB. 144.75

Vendor Total: 173.17

COMMERCIAL LIGHTING LIGHT BULBS 1,122.09

Cornhusker International

BUS SUPPLIES 53.94

15 – PARTS 78.38

11 – SEAT COVER 69.32

Vendor Total: 201.64

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. SHREDDING 45.00

Fisher, Jim DRIVER

PHYSICAL 127.00

Healy Welding FIX KITCHEN TABLE 367.80

Infinity Netware MARCHING BAND BANNERS 159.00

Iowa High School Music Association JAZZ FESTIVAL ENTRY FEE 150.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER FUEL FILTERS 84.33

JOSTENS AWARDS 36.95

Klemmensen Commercial Doors & Frames FIX DOOR HINGE 320.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. AG CLASS INST. SUPPLIES 30.40

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 83.93

ELECTRICITY 35.42

ELECTRICITY 175.66

ELECTRICITY 6,418.71

NATURAL GAS 227.16

NATURAL GAS 248.91

ELECTRICITY 377.45

ELECTRICITY 10.00

Vendor Total: 7,577.24

MID COUNTRY MACHINERY HARNESS FOR NEW LIFT (2) 163.44

Morningside College JAZZ FESTIVAL ENTRY FEE..225.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER & SEWER 1,228.00

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC

RM. 112 – TESTED/CLEANED FILTER 302.31

3 ROOMS – REPAIRS 493.19

RM. 114 & TRAINING ROOM 625.24

Vendor Total: 1,420.74

Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association JAZZ FESTIVAL ENTRY FEE 150.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 63.50

Peterbilt of Sioux City

ANTI GEL 107.88

17-REMADE DRYER 651.46

17 – 16 QTS. OIL 64.32

15-COOLANT/SERVICE/FILTERS 384.01

15 – 19 QTS. OIL 75.13

09-SERVICE/FILTERS 141.86

09 – 20 QTS. OIL 80.40

Vendor Total: 1,505.06

RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 7,062.50

SCHOOL BUS SALES TANK SURGE 247.97

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. WHITEBOARD 482.00

SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH

OCT. SERVICES 1,796.33

NOV. SERVICES 935.00

Vendor Total: 2,731.33

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC. SCALE SERVICE 200.00

STATE FIRE MARSHAL DIVISION DAYCARE INSPECTION 25.00

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc.

REPLACE LIGHT, SWITCH, & FAN 641.55

ADD OUTLETS, FIX HEATER & HAND DRYER 2,208.24

Vendor Total: 2,849.79

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

DRIVER CLASS 480.00

LEAGUE OF SCHOOLS

CLASSES 3,920.00

JAZZ FESTIVAL ENTRY FEE 200.00

Vendor Total: 4,600.00

Fund Total: 39,468.86



Before & After School Program

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC. EXT. DAY PROGRAM SUPPLIES 51.75

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC. EXT. DAY PROGRAM SUPPLIES 150.80

Vendor Total: 202.55

Fund Total 202.55

Checking Account Total: 39,671.41

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

Fund Total 969.00

Checking Account Total 969.00

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY 3RD QTR. PREMIUM 10,999.25

Fund Total: 10,999.25

Checking Account Total: 10,999.25

SALES TAX FUND

ATC GROUP SERVICES, LLC ASBESTOS TESTING AFTER REMOVAL 1,200.00

HEARTLAND SCENIC STUDIO THEATER LIGHTS 2,297.00

Jackson Home Builders PLAY-GROUND SHED 1,232.00

Jackson Home Builders CONCRETE WORK – SIDEWALK 600.00

Vendor Total: 1,832.00

JM CONSTRUCTION BB FIELD PROJECT 4,938.00

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. WIRING FOR THEATER LIGHTS 1,979.36

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEYING BUS BARN LAYOUT 522.50

Fund Total: 12,768.86

Checking Account Total: 12,768.86

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA

JH BB OFFICIAL 80.00

JH BB OFFICIAL 80.00

Vendor Total: 160.00

CHESTERMAN CO.

CONCESS 494.40

CONCESS 435.90

CONCESS 375.80

Vendor Total: 1,306.10

CNOS FB GAME COVERAGE 900.00

HARMISONS HOMETOWN FUNDRAISING FFA FUNDRAISER 2,299.80

IHSAA CERTIFICATES 42.50

PICK, STEVE BB OFFICIAL 105.00

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON

JV WR ENTRY FEE 60.00

ENTRY FEE 125.00

Vendor Total: 185.00

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS

UNIFORM 231.90

SKIRT 66.95

Vendor Total: 298.85

Fund Total: 5,297.25

Checking Account Total: 5,297.25

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT CORRECTION 18.40

SALT CORRECTION (24.50)

SALT 27.60

SALT 27.60

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 93.10

DEAN FOODS FOOD 294.72

FOOD 192.91

FOOD 61.17

FOOD 314.97

FOOD 203.62

FOOD 294.72

FOOD 264.51

FOOD 274.47

FOOD 20.47

Vendor Total: 1,921.56

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 129.32

FOOD (125.44)

FOOD 62.87

FOOD 59.43

FOOD 170.20

Vendor Total: 296.38

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

FOOD 27.49

FOOD 71.48

FOOD 150.45

FOOD 574.40

FOOD 167.45

FOOD 92.47

FOOD 248.40

FOOD 172.35

Vendor Total: 1,504.49

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

FOOD 679.91

CREDIT FOOD (21.58)

FOOD 1,771.32

GENERAL SUPPLIES 71.86

CREDIT FOOD (496.30)

FOOD 2,973.92

GENERAL SUPPLIES 73.37

WAREWASH 82.15

FOOD 120.46

FOOD 1,427.17

GENERAL SUPPLIES 244.36

WAREWASH 180.24

FOOD 2,730.57

Vendor Total: 9,837.45

Fund Total: 13,652.98

Checking Account Total: 13,652.98

NOVEMBER 2019 P-CARD PYMT

Amount: 23,569.45

Description: SUPPLIES, GAS, TRAVEL, MAINT.

GAS 47.73

TRAVEL 119.84

GAS 31.68

TRAVEL 10.65

POSTAGE 385.00

17-BATTERY 359.50

IMPALA – SERVICE/BALANCING/FILTER 46.32

IMPALA – TIRES 210.00

IMPALA – 6 QTS. OIL 30.00

06 – WATER PUMP GASKETS & PLATES/ANTIFREEZE 746.28

SILVER 14 – BRAKE WIRES/SERVICE 81.08

SILVER 14 – 6 QTS. OIL 21.00

09 – REPLACE 8-WAY MODULE & SWITCH COVER 184.56

15-2 – WIRE TO HORN/WASHER FLUID HOSE 221.18

IMPALA – ACTUATOR 151.91

SILVER 14-TPS SENSOR..162.94

15 – REPLACE BRAKE CANISTER/TOWING 257.79

WHITE 56 – SERVICE/FILTER 34.00

WHITE 56 – 5 QTS. OIL 17.50

13 – INSTALL CROSSARM 60.50

SILVER 01 – BRAKE WIRES/SERVICE/FILTER 77.50

SILVER 01 – 6 QTS. OIL 21.00

GASOLINE 48.46

TAG TRAVEL EXPENSES..248.91

TAG INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 155.87

GAS 59.82

GASOLINE 105.72

INSTRUCTIONAL IMPROVEMENT 124.56

GARBAGE COLLECT 2,332.66

PEST CONTROL 54.00

GASOLINE 223.58

TRAVEL 260.02

INDUST. ARTS INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 255.62

TELEPHONE 639.27

MOWER GASOLINE 25.60

GASOLINE 38.40

FACS INST. SUPPLIES 452.69

VETS DAY BREAKFAST 181.79

GASOLINE 93.89

TRANSPORTATION GENERAL SUPPLIES 293.30

TECH SUPPLIES – CABLES, TOOLS, INK, MISC 553.48

ELEM. – HEADPHONES, CASES 2,128.71

ELEM. – LAPTOP, 3 IPADS + CASES 1,437.05

2 CHROMEBOOKS 548.78

USB CARDS 9.20

NETFLIX, COLOR CODED STICKERS 25.79

LAPTOP – HEIMAN 418.88

PRINTER INK 318.15

MS CHRISTMAS SONGS 60.00

6TH CHRISTMAS SONGS 27.00

GENERAL SUPPLIES 141.04

CHORAL FOLDERS 255.00

PERSONAL ITEMS PURCHASED (REIMB) 23.57

TRACK CLINIC 109.00

STATE XC COACH MEALS..45.62

GASOLINE 40.58

GARDEN-LAB GRANT 119.51

PHONICS BOOK 91.99

SPED PERIODICAL 186.42

SAI DUES 550.00

ELEM. SUPPLIES 315.58

AR HEARING AID BATTERIES 58.98

SEATBELT ADJ 9.99

GENERAL SUPPLIES 157.66

DRUG FREE SUPPLIES 45.15

MINUTE BOOK 134.00

GENERAL SUPPLIES 313.03

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 138.08

CORKBOARD HS 188.28

ADOBE 190.67

MS SUPPLIES 6.75

FB CHARTER BUS — STATE QUARTERFINALS 1,816.88

XC STATE COACH HOTEL 123.09

RED RIBBON SUPPLIES 59.35

HS MUSIC 304.20

RED RIBBON WEEK 64.95

GASOLINE 36.63

BB COACH ROOMS CLINIC 268.80

FAST MODEL — WILL BE REFUNDED NEXT MO 89.99

GASOLINE 25.90

THEATRE COACH CONF 135.52

PLAYGROUND REPAIR PART 55.88

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 83.55

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,732.69

LIGHT BULBS 541.02

PARTS/REPAIR ON SCRUBBER 465.53

EXTENDED DAY PROGRAM SNACKS 44.90

GASOLINE 66.45

MOWER GAS 46.29

GASOLINE 54.77

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 33.00

Amount: 1,484.74

Description: CORDLESS VACUUM

CORDLESS VACUUM 1,484.74

Amount: 16,919.29

Description: ACTIVITY FUND EXPENSES

WAGON WHEELS 299.94

PIANO MOVER 275.00

PIANO MOVER 275.00

CONCESS PIZZA 59.94

POMS, HALLOWEEN 127.15

CONCESS 653.65

CHEER SUPPLIES 192.80

SR. PARENT NIGHT 44.07

SHOW CHOIR OUTFITS 4,644.87

QUIZ BOWL ENTRY FEE 40.00

GOLF TROPHY PLATE 15.00

FB CHEER CAMP SHIRTS 953.25

BANNERS 90.00

RALLY TOWELS 220.00

CHOIR OUTFITS 357.29

CONCESS PIZZA 179.82

CHALKER 258.10

CHALKER 258.10

RADAR 1,420.00

Baseball Supplies 1,366.99

XC HOTEL ROOMS STATE 369.27

HAND WARMERS 139.93

PLAY EXP 2,768.86

TARGET 60.98

TARGET 94.93

REALTIMEMUSIC 1,595.00

HOBBY LOBBY 58.38

MENARDS 100.97

Amount: 2,532.97

Description: IPAD/CASE – ELEMENTARY

IPAD/CASE – ELEMENTARY 733.99

DIGITAL SOUND MIXER 1,798.98

Amount: 92.60

Description: FOOD

FOOD 55.08

FOOD 17.64

SCALE 19.88

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 44,599.05

NOVEMBER 2019 PREPAIDS

OPERATING FUND

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 6,942.07

Scholastic Book Fairs-8 BOOK FAIR 2,261.68

Fund Total: 9,203.75

Checking Account Total: 9,203.75

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR Insurance Inc. 18-19 Work comp audit 2,930.00

Fund Total: 2,930.00

Checking Account Total: 2,930.00

SALES TAX FUND

Thompson Innovation ADD DOOR ENTRY BUZZER IN PRINC. OFFICE 3,003.80

Fund Total: 3,003.80

Checking Account Total: 3,003.80



ACTIVITY FUND

Johnson, Dwayne JV FB OFFICIAL 85.00

Fund Total: 85.00

Checking Account Total: 85.00

NOVEMBER 2019 PREPAIDS

ACTIVITY FUND

Harris, Mark JH BB OFFICIAL 80.00

LUBBERS, CALEB JH BB OFFICIAL 80.00

POLLOW, TAYLOR JH BB OFFICIAL 80.00

SCHROEDER, COLIN JH BB OFFICIAL 80.00

Fund Total 320.00

Checking Account Total 320.00

