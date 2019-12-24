Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 19, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 19, 2019

FORTY-SEVENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Taylor, Pottebaum, and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Bill Burrows spoke on the status to the Veterans Affairs vacancy.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for November 19, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 12, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $420,220.76. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Denene Nutt, 1806 S. Palmetto St, Sioux City, parcel #884705136002.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,922

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Denene Nutt, as titleholder of a property located 1806 S. Palmetto St., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 884705136002

HEDGES MORNINGSIDE LOT 23 BLOCK 10

WHEREAS, Denene Nutt of the aforementioned property has petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 19th day of November, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Marshall Uhl, 4395 Liston Blvd, Danbury, parcel #864208200004.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,923

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Marshall Uhl, is the titleholder of property located at 4395 Liston Blvd., Danbury, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #864208200004

LISTON TOWNSHIP PT S Ω NE º & NW SE EX AN IRREG TCT BEG AT NE CORNER NW SE THEC S 321.73 FT NW 397.05 TO N LINE NW SE NWLY 75.05 FT TO C/L RD NWLY 241.78 FT CONT NWLY ALONG C/L RD 494.49 FT THEC E 878.22 FT S 645.29 FT & W 153.96 FT TO PT OF BEG: BEING PT OF SW NE & SE NE & NW SE 8-86-42 9.254 NET ACRES

WHEREAS, Marshall Uhl is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property

SO RESOLVED this 19th day of November, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Francisco Gonzalez, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff, effective 12-01-19; Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for one Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $19.86/hour. Copy filed.

To accept the Innovative Business Consultants 2020 renewal. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

The Canvass of the Regular City School Election 2nd tier of 11-05-2019 was held.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Canvass. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

It was reported by Pat Gill, Auditor:

Lawton-Bronson School Board Director District 1, Woodbury

Rick Scott received four hundred seventeen (417) votes

Candidate Total: Four hundred seventeen (417) votes

SCATTERING: Five (5) votes

TOTAL: Four hundred twenty-two (422) votes

We therefore declare:

Rick Scott duly elected for the office of Lawton-Bronson School Board Director District 1 for the term of 4 years.

Lawton-Bronson School Board Director District 2, Woodbury

Blake Forrest Sappingfield received two hundred twenty-two (222) votes

Shanna Warden received two hundred seventeen (217) votes

Candidate Total: Four hundred thirty-nine (439) votes

SCATTERING: Three (3) votes

TOTAL: Four hundred forty-two (442) votes

We therefore declare:

Blake Forrest Sappingfield duly elected for the office of Lawton-Bronson School Board Director District 2 for the term of 4 years.

Lawton-Bronson School Board Director District 4, Woodbury

Dennis Reinke received four hundred eight (408) votes

Candidate Total: Four hundred eight (408) votes

SCATTERING: Five (5) votes

TOTAL: Four hundred thirteen (413) votes

We therefore declare:

Dennis Reinke duly elected for the office of Lawton-Bronson School Board Director District 4 for the term of 4 years.

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto School Board Director-District 2, Woodbury

Laura M. Streck received six hundred ninety-four (694) votes

Candidate Total: Six hundred ninety-four (694) votes

SCATTERING: Thirty-two (32) votes

TOTAL: Seven hundred twenty-six (726) votes

We therefore declare:

Laura M. Streck duly elected for the office of Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto School Board Director District 2 for the term of 4 years.

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto School Board Director-District 4, Woodbury

WRITE-IN Jeremy Schram received one hundred fifty-one (151) votes

Candidate Total: One hundred fifty-one (151) votes

SCATTERING: Twenty-two (22) votes

TOTAL: One hundred seventy-three (173) votes

We therefore declare:

Jeremy Schram duly elected for the office of Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto School Board Director District 4 for the term of 4 years.

River Valley School Board Director District 2, Woodbury

WRITE-IN

Bobbi DeWitt received one hundred twenty-three (123) votes

Nicole Deeds received sixty (60) votes

James Joy received fourteen (14) votes

Terry Evans received seven (7) votes

Candidate Total: Two hundred four (204) votes

SCATTERING: Ten (10) votes

TOTAL: Two hundred fourteen (214) votes

We therefore declare:

Bobbi DeWitt duly elected for the office of River Valley School District Board Director District 2 for the term of 4 years.

River Valley School Board Director District 3, Woodbury

Scott Knaack received two hundred eighty-five (285) votes

WRITE-IN

Dawn McCrea received fifty-four (54) votes

Nicole Deeds received two (2) votes

Candidate Total: Three hundred forty-one (341) votes

SCATTERING: Twenty-fifteen (15) votes

TOTAL: Three hundred fifty-six (356) votes

We therefore declare:

Scott Knaack duly elected for the office of River Valley School District Board Director District 3 for the term of 4 years.

River Valley School Board Director – At Large, Woodbury

Ted Mammen received two hundred twenty-six (226) votes

Dawn McCrea received one hundred sixty-six (166) votes

Candidate Total: Three hundred ninety-two (392) votes

SCATTERING: Twelve (12) votes

TOTAL: Four hundred four (404) votes

We therefore declare:

Ted Mammen duly elected for the office of River Valley School District Board Director At-Large for the term of 4 years.

City of Sioux City Mayor

Woodbury

Maria Rundquist received three thousand twenty-eight (3028) votes

Bob Scott received six thousand five hundred twenty-four (6524) votes

Candidate Total Nine thousand five hundred fifty-two (9552) votes

SCATTERING: Ninety-three (93) votes

TOTAL Nine thousand six hundred forty-five (9645) votes

We therefore declare:

Bob Scott duly elected for the office of City of Sioux City Mayor for the term of 4 years.

City of Sioux City Council Member, Woodbury

Rhonda Capron received four thousand five hundred eighty-four (4584) votes

Julie Schoenherr received four thousand nine hundred forty-five (4945) votes

Candidate Total: Nine thousand five hundred twenty-nine (9529) votes

SCATTERING: Thirty-five (35) votes

TOTAL: Nine thousand five hundred sixty-four (9564) votes

We therefore declare:

Julie Schoenherr duly elected for the office of City of Sioux City Council Member for the term of 4 years.

Sioux City School Board Director, Woodbury

Juline Albert received five thousand forty-one (5041) votes

Shaun Michael Broyhill received four thousand twenty-nine (4029) votes

Taylor Goodvin received four thousand four hundred twenty-nine (4429) votes

Dan Greenwell received six thousand seven hundred six (6706) votes

Miyuki Mickey Nelson received four thousand two hundred forty (4240) votes

Monique E. Scarlett received four thousand five hundred ninety-four (4594) votes

Candidate Total: Twenty-nine thousand thirty-nine (29,039) votes

SCATTERING: One hundred twenty-five (125) votes

TOTAL: Twenty-nine thousand one-hundred sixty-four (29,164) votes

We therefore declare:

Juline Albert duly elected for the office of Sioux City Community School District Board Director for the term of 4 years.

Taylor Goodvin duly elected for the office of Sioux City Community School District Board Director for the term of 4 years.

Dan Greenwell duly elected for the office of Sioux City Community School District Board Director for the term of 4 years.

Monique E. Scarlett duly elected for the office of Sioux City Community School District Board Director for the term of 4 years.

Western Iowa Tech Community College Director Dist. 3, Woodbury

Bob Rasmus received two thousand two hundred sixty-six (2266) votes

Candidate Total: Two thousand two hundred sixty-six (2266) votes

SCATTERING: Thirty-six (36) votes

TOTAL: Two thousand three hundred two (2302) votes

We therefore declare:

Bob Rasmus duly elected for the office of Western Iowa Tech Community College Director of District 3 for the term of 4 years.

Western Iowa Tech Community College Director Dist. 4, Woodbury

Bill Lyle received six hundred seventy-nine (679) votes

Candidate Total: Six hundred seventy-nine (679) votes

SCATTERING: Thirteen (13) votes

TOTAL: Six hundred ninety-two (692) votes

We therefore declare:

Bill Lyle duly elected for the office of Western Iowa Tech Community College Director of District 4 for the term of 4 years.

Director District 5 – Vacancy, Woodbury

Patricia McCarthy Sutherland Received one thousand seven hundred fourteen (1714) votes

Candidate Total: One thousand seven hundred fourteen (1714) votes

SCATTERING: Thirty (30) votes

TOTAL: One thousand seven hundred forty-four (1744) votes

We therefore declare:

Patricia McCarthy Sutherland duly elected for the office of Western Iowa Tech Community College Director of District 5 to fill a vacancy for residue of the term ending in 2021.

Western Iowa Tech Community College Director Dist. 6, Woodbury

Jeremy Ogle received one thousand six hundred sixty-one (1661) votes

Candidate Total: One thousand six hundred sixty-one (1661) votes

SCATTERING: Thirty-three (33) votes

TOTAL: One thousand six hundred ninety-four (1694) votes

We therefore declare:

Jeremy Ogle duly elected for the office of Western Iowa Tech Community College Director of District 6 for the term of 4 years.

Western Iowa Tech Community College Director Dist. 7, Woodbury

Curt Grigg received two thousand three hundred seventy-nine (2379) votes

Candidate Total: Two thousand three hundred seventy-nine (2379) votes

SCATTERING: Twenty-six (26) votes

TOTAL Two thousand four hundred five (2405) votes

We therefore declare:

Curt Grigg duly elected for the office of Western Iowa Tech Community College Director of District 7 for the term of 4 years.

Western Iowa Tech Community College Director Dist. 9, Woodbury

Derrick R. Franck received one thousand nine hundred six (1906) votes

Candidate Total: One thousand nine hundred six (1906) votes

SCATTERING: Twelve (12) votes

TOTAL: One thousand nine hundred eighteen (1918) votes

We therefore declare:

Derrick R. Franck duly elected for the office of Western Iowa Tech Community College Director of District 9 for the term of 4 years.

Westwood School Board Director, Woodbury

Andy Brouillette received four hundred eighty-seven (487) votes

Elliott Johnson received three hundred fifty-two (352) votes

Dan Lee received four hundred fifty-five (455) votes

Jim H. Mendenhall IV received two hundred twenty-five (225) votes

Candidate Total: One thousand five hundred nineteen (1519) votes

SCATTERING: Nine (9) votes

TOTAL: One thousand five hundred twenty-eight (1528) votes

We therefore declare:

Andy Brouillette duly elected for the office of Westwood Community School District Board Director for the term of 4 years.

Elliott Johnson duly elected for the office of Westwood Community School District Board Director for the term of 4 years.

Dan Lee duly elected for the office of Westwood Community School District Board Director for the term of 4 years.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Taylor to approve the change of classification from COBRA to retiree for continuation on the Woodbury County Health Insurance Plan for a past employee. Failed 2-3, Radig, Ung, and De Witt opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to set December 10, 2019 at 4:45pm for a public hearing for consideration of granting an access easement to the Haddock Farm in section 15,T-86N, R-45W. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the quit claim deed for vacated excess right of way on Old Highway 141 and direct the chair to sign the deed. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve D.A. Davidson as the financial advisor for the Secondary Roads CIP Project as recommended by Dennis Butler, Finance Director. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the Engagement Agreement with Dorsey & Whitney LLP regarding the Secondary Roads Gravel CIP Project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 26, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

