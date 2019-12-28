Dave and Starla Benedix Share their Christmas Santas By Editor | December 28, 2019 | 0 Dave and Starla Benedix of Kingsley for have shared pictures of their three Christmas Santas.These Santas were handmade, including the patchwork. They are beautiful and amazingly lifelike. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts WC National Honor Society Induction December 24, 2019 | No Comments » Christmas Program at Moville Church December 24, 2019 | No Comments » Savvy Senior — January Columns December 20, 2019 | No Comments »