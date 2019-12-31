Cushing City Council Minutes — December 4, 2019

Cushing City Council Minutes
December 4, 2019
Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present:  Alex Rabbass, Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, and Jim Porter.

Also present:  Lt. Hertz, Brooke Sievers, Bob O’Connell, Delbert and Lynette Shever

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:
1) Meeting agenda
2) November 5, 2019 Minutes
3) Financial Statement & Budget Report
4) Claims as Presented
5) Building Permits – none

Claims
ACCO  Liquid Chlorine    181.90
AT&T  Firemen Cell    77.90
Carstens Distribution  Ice Melt    70.00
Dave Carstens  Library Roof Supplies    237.59
CBC  City Maintenance    249.63
Elaine Droegmiller  Library Books Reimbursement    83.64
Hoffman Agency  Premium for Bond    175.00
Nicole Huisinga  Printer/Mileage/Vac Bags    543.10
IA Finance Authority  Water Loan Payment    6993.54
IA Rural Water Assoc.  Dues    225.00
ISG  Operator Services    450.00
Water System Improvement    1648.00
Joy Auto Parts  Fire Dept. Supplies    32.97
MCI  Telephone    27.80
Menards  City/Shed Supplies    111.03
Gary Merkel  Mileage to 911 Meeting    30.24
MET  Water Testing    112.00
Mid-American  Electricity    832.13
Robert R. Mohr  Spraying Park/Cemetery    241.00
New Cooperative
Fire Dept. – Diesel    76.06
City – Truck Fuel    54.82
NW REC  Standpipe Light    132.76
One Source  Office Supplies    131.64
PCC  Ambulance Billing    142.09
Petersen Oil  150 Gallons Diesel    367.50
The Record  Publishing    232.78
Schaller Telephone  Phone Service    56.09
Simmering-Cory  Code Development Down Payment    500.00
Sioux City Journal  AFR Publishing    180.18
Stevenson Hardware  Light Bulbs    20.92
Terry Clarkson Excavating  Burial    300.00
Woodbury Co. EMS  October Runs    400.00

Revenues by Fund:
General    7643.22
Library    20,151.66
Road Use    3071.40
Water Fund    3629.31
Sewer Fund    2097.00
Solid Waste Fund    2600.96
Fire Fund    50,000.00
Total Revenue:    87,990.26

Sheriff’s Report:  Lt. Hertz reported that Deputies responded to 1 call in Cushing last month.

City Maintenance:  There was discussion on snow removal at the Lutheran Church.  Council said that the city does remove snow by city park, but the church is responsible for removal of snow on their property.

E911/Landfill Board:  No report given in quite a while.

Commissions & Appointments.  Oaths given to new council members, and returning mayor.

Motion made by Porter to approve Reports as given.  Seconded by Endrulat.  Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business
• City Hall Printer:  Clerk shared information on comparable printers from Staples, Best Buy, and One Office Solutions.  Motion made by Rabbass to have clerk purchase the $389 printer from Staples.  Seconded by Porter.  Motion passed 5/0.
General Business

• ISG:  Brooke Sievers updated the council on the water main upgrade.  SCE should be moving in this month.  She also went over the steps, funding, and dates for the sewer upgrade project the city is starting.

• Fire Station water line:  Council discussed the need for a 6 inch valve with a T installed to fire station.  SCE will install with they are doing the rest of the water mains.  Motion made by Endrulat to move ahead with the install.  Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

• Budget Input FY20-21:  Clerk asked council for items that needed to be added to the budget this year.  Clerk will start working on the budget.

Resolutions
Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, January 7, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.  With no further business, motion by Rabbass, seconded by Schlenger to adjourn at 7:53 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:
City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record
Thursday, January 2, 2020

