Cushing City Council Minutes

December 4, 2019

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Alex Rabbass, Shawn Joy, Ray Endrulat, Dustin Schlenger, and Jim Porter.

Also present: Lt. Hertz, Brooke Sievers, Bob O’Connell, Delbert and Lynette Shever

Motion by Joy, seconded by Rabbass to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) November 5, 2019 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits – none

Claims

ACCO Liquid Chlorine 181.90

AT&T Firemen Cell 77.90

Carstens Distribution Ice Melt 70.00

Dave Carstens Library Roof Supplies 237.59

CBC City Maintenance 249.63

Elaine Droegmiller Library Books Reimbursement 83.64

Hoffman Agency Premium for Bond 175.00

Nicole Huisinga Printer/Mileage/Vac Bags 543.10

IA Finance Authority Water Loan Payment 6993.54

IA Rural Water Assoc. Dues 225.00

ISG Operator Services 450.00

Water System Improvement 1648.00

Joy Auto Parts Fire Dept. Supplies 32.97

MCI Telephone 27.80

Menards City/Shed Supplies 111.03

Gary Merkel Mileage to 911 Meeting 30.24

MET Water Testing 112.00

Mid-American Electricity 832.13

Robert R. Mohr Spraying Park/Cemetery 241.00

New Cooperative

Fire Dept. – Diesel 76.06

City – Truck Fuel 54.82

NW REC Standpipe Light 132.76

One Source Office Supplies 131.64

PCC Ambulance Billing 142.09

Petersen Oil 150 Gallons Diesel 367.50

The Record Publishing 232.78

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 56.09

Simmering-Cory Code Development Down Payment 500.00

Sioux City Journal AFR Publishing 180.18

Stevenson Hardware Light Bulbs 20.92

Terry Clarkson Excavating Burial 300.00

Woodbury Co. EMS October Runs 400.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 7643.22

Library 20,151.66

Road Use 3071.40

Water Fund 3629.31

Sewer Fund 2097.00

Solid Waste Fund 2600.96

Fire Fund 50,000.00

Total Revenue: 87,990.26

Sheriff’s Report: Lt. Hertz reported that Deputies responded to 1 call in Cushing last month.

City Maintenance: There was discussion on snow removal at the Lutheran Church. Council said that the city does remove snow by city park, but the church is responsible for removal of snow on their property.

E911/Landfill Board: No report given in quite a while.

Commissions & Appointments. Oaths given to new council members, and returning mayor.

Motion made by Porter to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Endrulat. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

• City Hall Printer: Clerk shared information on comparable printers from Staples, Best Buy, and One Office Solutions. Motion made by Rabbass to have clerk purchase the $389 printer from Staples. Seconded by Porter. Motion passed 5/0.

General Business

• ISG: Brooke Sievers updated the council on the water main upgrade. SCE should be moving in this month. She also went over the steps, funding, and dates for the sewer upgrade project the city is starting.

• Fire Station water line: Council discussed the need for a 6 inch valve with a T installed to fire station. SCE will install with they are doing the rest of the water mains. Motion made by Endrulat to move ahead with the install. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion passed 5/0.

• Budget Input FY20-21: Clerk asked council for items that needed to be added to the budget this year. Clerk will start working on the budget.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, January 7, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. With no further business, motion by Rabbass, seconded by Schlenger to adjourn at 7:53 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 2, 2020