Moville City Council Minutes — December 18, 2019

Moville City Council
Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Paul Malm, Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, and Mike Ofert are present. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the claims, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for November, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Permits were forwarded to Dave Christensen for review. Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Pam and John Parks, Dave Christensen, Angela Drent, and Bret Hayworth. No speakers during Open Forum.

Mayor James Fisher administered the Oath of Office for newly elected/re-elected councilmen John Parks and Tom Conolly. Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department Update. Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update and let the council know that the 2010 pickup needs around $2800 in transmission repair work. Bauer motioned to approve this repair, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Chief Jereme Muller gave a Police Department update.

Safe Routes to School committee members Angela Drent, Bret Hayworth, and Dave Christensen gave an outline of the findings from the October sidewalk assessment and inclusive walk audit plus resident feedback received. They gave recommendations for repairs to three priority areas (1. curb cuts along Main Street at the intersections of 4th Street and 3rd Street 2. curb cuts along Miller 3. connection of the South First Street sidewalk to the sidewalk that goes up to the pool front door), plus repair of one large gap in the walking trail near the library. They request the council give these projects consideration during upcoming budget talks.

Council reviewed
proposed Resolution 2019-61 for a building permit fee schedule
with the addition of a division for multi-family residential structures.
Dave Christensen recommends changes to the multi-family structure fees. Council would like to see the schedule updated with those changes for review at the next meeting. Council reviewed proposed changes to the employee handbook section regarding vacation time. Bauer recommends these changes be done at budget time and included with adoption of a new handbook revision.

Council and Mayor thanked out-going councilmen Nate Bauer and Bruce Schmidt for their dedicated service to the Moville City Council and wished them luck in their future endeavors.

With no further business, Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 7:30 p.m. and Schmidt seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    32,735.25
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    17,749.13
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    9,848.06
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    608.62
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    2,732.32
WATER TOTAL    17,465.37
SEWER TOTAL    19,767.07
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,356.10
TOTAL REVENUES BY FUND    102,261.92

CLAIMS REPORT
Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks:  11/22/2019-12/18/2019
4-WAY STOP SHOP FUEL    39.23
AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP  PARK SUPPLIES    122.85
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTORNEY    160.00
AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY  WATER REPAIRS    3,275.23
BANKERS TRUST  GO DEBT COMM. CTR. BOND    907.50
UMB  GO DEBT COMM. CTR. BOND    250.00    1,157.50
BARKLEY ASPHALT  BLACKTOP STREETS    21,327.60
BEELNER SERVICE INC.  WATER LINE REPAIR    194.81
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    175.76
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    72.16
CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC.  SOIL TESTING, FAIR ST. SIDEWALK    1,096.00
COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    1,140.63
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    290.00
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    67.00
EAGLE RIDGE SERVICES  ANNUAL ADMINISTRATION    180.00
EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER  PARKS – FLOWERS    248.75
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    1,866.24
GRAHAM TIRE, SIOUX CITY  TIRES PD EXPLORER    739.71
GROVES REPAIR – DON GROVES  INSTALL NEW COMPUTERS    1,994.48
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    680.27
HOTEL EXPENSE  MIKE TRAINING, HOTEL EXPENSE    194.88
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    300.00
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    300.00    600.00
JOEL HUBERT  TREE MOVING SERVICE    2,400.00
IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC.  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    1,673.00
IOWA ONE CALL  CALL BEFORE YOU DIG    107.80
IOWA PUMP WORKS  WW PUMP REPAIR    2,043.94
IPERS  IPERS    5,772.83
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    2,819.87
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    2,614.74    5,434.61
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    104.65
JAMES FISHER MILEAGE    17.40
JP COOKE CO. PET TAGS    95.20
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING
368.00
MARTINS FLAG  FLAGS    300.40
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    596.02
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    5,514.56
MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC COMM CNTR ALARM    81.75
MIDWEST BREATHING AIR L.L.C.  FD EQUIP. MAINT.    570.65
MIKE WEAVER  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE    301.20
MOSQUITO CONTROL OF IOWA  MOSQUITO SPRAY    6,695.00
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    176.12
POWERPLAN  PARTS    28.54
RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES  COMMUNITY CENTER HVAC    3,112.20
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,559.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    355.66
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    10.33
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    57.93    68.26
SECURITY – RIDGE  BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE    4,465.00
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE    4,465.00
SIOUX CITY FORD  PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    339.26
SPIRITS, STOGIES & STUFF COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES    201.12
SRF  REVENUE DEBT – LAGOON BOND    840.00
SRF  REVENUE DEBT – LAGOON BOND    3,850.00
STATE REVOLVING FUND  WW LIFT STATION INTEREST PMT.    6,935.87    11,625.87
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    63.55
STATE PAYROLL TAX  STATE TAX    1,480.00
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  INVOICE DESCRIPTION NOT FOUND    1,480.00
TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX  SALES TAX PAYMENT
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    36.00
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES
WAL-MART  ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    1,384.93
WES REUTER  MILEAGE ACADEMY GRADUATION    225.04
WEX BANK  FUEL
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    49.00
WOODBURY COUNTY TREAS-URER  ANNUAL LIBRARY PAYMENT    27,884.00
==============
Accounts Payable Total    126,910.26
Invoices: Paid    33,816.63
Invoices: Scheduled    93,093.63
Payroll Checks    21,215.64
==============
Report Total    148,125.90
==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND NAME    AMOUNT
001 GENERAL    82,450.03
110 ROAD USE TAX    25,245.55
200 DEBT SERVICE    6,462.50
600 WATER    15,648.80
610 SEWER    11,383.15
612 LIFT STATION UPGRADE    6,935.87

