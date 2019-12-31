Moville City Council Minutes — December 18, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Paul Malm, Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, and Mike Ofert are present. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the claims, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for November, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, motion carries. Permits were forwarded to Dave Christensen for review. Guests include Attorney Chad Thompson, Pam and John Parks, Dave Christensen, Angela Drent, and Bret Hayworth. No speakers during Open Forum.

Mayor James Fisher administered the Oath of Office for newly elected/re-elected councilmen John Parks and Tom Conolly. Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department Update. Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update and let the council know that the 2010 pickup needs around $2800 in transmission repair work. Bauer motioned to approve this repair, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Chief Jereme Muller gave a Police Department update.

Safe Routes to School committee members Angela Drent, Bret Hayworth, and Dave Christensen gave an outline of the findings from the October sidewalk assessment and inclusive walk audit plus resident feedback received. They gave recommendations for repairs to three priority areas (1. curb cuts along Main Street at the intersections of 4th Street and 3rd Street 2. curb cuts along Miller 3. connection of the South First Street sidewalk to the sidewalk that goes up to the pool front door), plus repair of one large gap in the walking trail near the library. They request the council give these projects consideration during upcoming budget talks.

Council reviewed

proposed Resolution 2019-61 for a building permit fee schedule

with the addition of a division for multi-family residential structures.

Dave Christensen recommends changes to the multi-family structure fees. Council would like to see the schedule updated with those changes for review at the next meeting. Council reviewed proposed changes to the employee handbook section regarding vacation time. Bauer recommends these changes be done at budget time and included with adoption of a new handbook revision.

Council and Mayor thanked out-going councilmen Nate Bauer and Bruce Schmidt for their dedicated service to the Moville City Council and wished them luck in their future endeavors.

With no further business, Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 7:30 p.m. and Schmidt seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 32,735.25

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 17,749.13

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 9,848.06

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 608.62

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 2,732.32

WATER TOTAL 17,465.37

SEWER TOTAL 19,767.07

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,356.10

TOTAL REVENUES BY FUND 102,261.92

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 11/22/2019-12/18/2019

4-WAY STOP SHOP FUEL 39.23

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 122.85

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 160.00

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY WATER REPAIRS 3,275.23

BANKERS TRUST GO DEBT COMM. CTR. BOND 907.50

UMB GO DEBT COMM. CTR. BOND 250.00 1,157.50

BARKLEY ASPHALT BLACKTOP STREETS 21,327.60

BEELNER SERVICE INC. WATER LINE REPAIR 194.81

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 175.76

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 72.16

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING, FAIR ST. SIDEWALK 1,096.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 1,140.63

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 290.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 67.00

EAGLE RIDGE SERVICES ANNUAL ADMINISTRATION 180.00

EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER PARKS – FLOWERS 248.75

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,866.24

GRAHAM TIRE, SIOUX CITY TIRES PD EXPLORER 739.71

GROVES REPAIR – DON GROVES INSTALL NEW COMPUTERS 1,994.48

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 680.27

HOTEL EXPENSE MIKE TRAINING, HOTEL EXPENSE 194.88

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 300.00

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 300.00 600.00

JOEL HUBERT TREE MOVING SERVICE 2,400.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 1,673.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 107.80

IOWA PUMP WORKS WW PUMP REPAIR 2,043.94

IPERS IPERS 5,772.83

IRS FED/FICA TAX 2,819.87

IRS FED/FICA TAX 2,614.74 5,434.61

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 104.65

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 17.40

JP COOKE CO. PET TAGS 95.20

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING

368.00

MARTINS FLAG FLAGS 300.40

MENARDS SUPPLIES 596.02

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 5,514.56

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC COMM CNTR ALARM 81.75

MIDWEST BREATHING AIR L.L.C. FD EQUIP. MAINT. 570.65

MIKE WEAVER CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 301.20

MOSQUITO CONTROL OF IOWA MOSQUITO SPRAY 6,695.00

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 176.12

POWERPLAN PARTS 28.54

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES COMMUNITY CENTER HVAC 3,112.20

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,559.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 355.66

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 10.33

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 57.93 68.26

SECURITY – RIDGE BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE 4,465.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE 4,465.00

SIOUX CITY FORD PD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 339.26

SPIRITS, STOGIES & STUFF COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES 201.12

SRF REVENUE DEBT – LAGOON BOND 840.00

SRF REVENUE DEBT – LAGOON BOND 3,850.00

STATE REVOLVING FUND WW LIFT STATION INTEREST PMT. 6,935.87 11,625.87

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 63.55

STATE PAYROLL TAX STATE TAX 1,480.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA INVOICE DESCRIPTION NOT FOUND 1,480.00

TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES

WAL-MART ANIMAL CONTROL SUPPLIES

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,384.93

WES REUTER MILEAGE ACADEMY GRADUATION 225.04

WEX BANK FUEL

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 49.00

WOODBURY COUNTY TREAS-URER ANNUAL LIBRARY PAYMENT 27,884.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 126,910.26

Invoices: Paid 33,816.63

Invoices: Scheduled 93,093.63

Payroll Checks 21,215.64

==============

Report Total 148,125.90

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 82,450.03

110 ROAD USE TAX 25,245.55

200 DEBT SERVICE 6,462.50

600 WATER 15,648.80

610 SEWER 11,383.15

612 LIFT STATION UPGRADE 6,935.87

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 2, 2020