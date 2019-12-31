Notice of Public Hearing — Siouxland District Health Department

Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE REGARDING PUBLIC HEARING

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT BOARD OF HEALTH

The Siouxland District Board of Health will hold the first reading of the ordinance 23-3 to provide for the regulation of tanning facilities and devices used for the purpose of tanning human skin through application of ultraviolet radiation and to establish regulations regarding such facilities on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 12:25 p.m.

Said hearing shall be held at the Siouxland District Health Department, 1014 Nebraska Street, Sioux City, Iowa, in the Board Room located on the second floor. Copies of said item may now be examined in the Administrative Offices in said Health Department by any interested persons and available online at siouxlanddistricthealth.org.

All persons who wish to be heard in respect to this matter should appear at the aforesaid hearing.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 2, 2020