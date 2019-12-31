Roy “Butch” Hunwardsen

Roy D. “Butch” Hunwardsen, 78, from Correctionville, Iowa, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home, surround by family.

A Celebration of Life was held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Correctionville Community Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Roy Dean Hunwardsen was born April 24, 1941 in Woodbury County, Iowa, the son of Otto and Ella (Christophsen) Hunwardsen.

On November 26, 1960, Butch married Janice (Q-Ball) Dixon in Correctionville, Iowa. Butch started working for Sue Bee Honey in 1960. He excelled there for 46 years, retiring in 2005.

In his spare time, Butch would tinker in his garage. He enjoyed sitting on the porch having an Ol’Mil with his family and friends.

Butch is survived by his wife Q-Ball of Correctionville, IA; two daughters, Sharmon (Ronald) Riedesel of Sioux City, IA and Jeannie (significant other, Kenneth Seidel) of Orange City, IA; three brothers: Earl (Joann) Hunwardsen of Lodi, CA; Dale Hunwardsen of Anthon, IA; and Gary (Mary) Hunwardsen of Kingsley, IA, one sister, Lois Gotliebson of Colfax, WI; one grandchild, Monique Johnson and special friend Wally Hinote; and three great-grandchildren, Kaydin Johnson, Paxton Johnson, and Dash Hinote; and numerous relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Dick and Pauline Deeds; one sister, Vera “Babe” Lorenzen; four sisters-in-law: Rosalie Hunwardsen, Agnes Albers, Sandy Albers, and Sally Deeds; and three brothers-in-law: Richard Albers, Gaylon Gotliebson and Burdette Lorenzen.