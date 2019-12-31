Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 10, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 10, 2019,

FIFTIETH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Taylor, Pottebaum, and Radig. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Pat Gill Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Angelica Perez expressed concerns about obtaining information related to discussions on a new County Jail.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for December 10, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 3, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $458,559.57. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Aaron Tompkins, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff, effective 12-16-19, $19.86/hour. Job vacancy posted 10-23-19, Entry Level Salary: $19.86/hour; the reclassification of Nicholas Nieman, Service Officer, Veterans Affairs, effective 01-01-2020, $23.06/hour, 5% = $1.12/hr. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 5/Step 3 to Grade 5/Step 4. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and receive for signature the 2020 dental renewal. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and receive for signature the Woodbury County medical plan renewal paperwork. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the revisions of Woodbury County’s use of Donated Sick Leave Policy. Carried 4-1. Pottebaum opposed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to ratify the tentative agreement reached with CWA regarding the contract between Woodbury County and CWA-Secondary Roads. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the bridge embargo resolution.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,928

BRIDGE EMBARGO RESOLUTION

WHEREAS: The Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of Sections 321.236

Sub. (8), 321.471 to 321.473 to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction, and

WHEREAS: the Woodbury County Engineer has caused to be completed the Structure Inventory and Appraisal of certain bridges according to accepted Bridge Inspection Standards and has determined that the bridges below, require revision to their current load ratings,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the following vehicle and load limit be established and that signs be placed advising of the permissible maximum weights thereof on the bridge listed herein.

Bridge No. FHWA No.

Section Township Range

Posted Limit

A-006 354511

04-89-42 28, 40, 40 tons

A-187 354531

04-89-42 28, 40, 40 tons

B-073 354891

30-89-43 28, 40, 40 tons

B-152 354720

04-89-43 28, 40, 40 tons

C-280 354791

18-89-43 28, 40, 40 tons

D-004 364730

03-89-45 28, 40, 40 tons

E-099 355351

29-89-46 28, 40, 40 tons

E-280 355118

25-86-43 28, 40, 40 tons

G-146 354211

27-88-46 28, 40, 40 tons

G-187 354311

27-89-46 28, 40, 40 tons

J-030 353510

12-88-44 28, 40, 40 tons

K-182 353190

10-88-43 28, 40, 40 tons

K-199-1 351621

03-87-43 28, 40, 40 tons

L-027 352861

12-88-42 28, 40, 40 tons

L-239 352970

23-88-42 26, 40, 40 tons

T-017-1 351151

24-86-46 28, 40, 40 tons

V-047 350730

07-86-44 28, 40, 40 tons

W-053 350501

14-86-43 28, 40, 40 tons

X-237 349960

02-86-42 28, 40, 40 tons

Passed and approved this 10th day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive quotes and award the recommended quote for the removal of structure L 92-3 on Sidney Avenue between 190th & 200th Street. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive quotes and award the recommended quote for the removal of structure H-264 on 210th Street west of Hancock Avenue.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for consideration of granting an access easement across county property. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the Joint County and City Building Representation with Ahlers & Cooney. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive a summary of recommendations for the justice center. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 17, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 2, 2020