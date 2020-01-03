Dorothy Feddersen

Dorothy L. Feddersen, age 91, of Battle Creek, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek, Iowa.

Dorothy Lorraine Feddersen, the daughter of Julius and Geneva (Christie) Wittmaack, was born on December 5, 1928 in Ida County, Iowa.

On June 22, 1930, she was baptized in the Lutheran church and confirmed on March 29, 1942 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove, Iowa. Dorothy attended school in Ida Grove and graduated with the class of 1947.

On June 22, 1947, Dorothy was united in marriage to Kenneth Gilbert Feddersen at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. To this union three children were born — two sons, Dennis and Merlin, and one daughter, Julie.

For many years Dorothy and Kenneth enjoyed going to dances and trips to Branson, Missouri and spending time at family activities and sporting events. Whenever you came by to visit, Dorothy always had something freshly baked to enjoy.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dennis (Joan) Feddersen of Fort Dodge, IA and Julie (Dean) Rath of Ida Grove, IA; her daughter-in-law Joann Feddersen of Battle Creek, IA; grandchildren Aaron (Sarah) Feddersen and children Peter, Calvin and Miriam of Williamsburg, IA; Grant (Kimberly) Feddersen of Rochester, MN; Jared (Karine) Feddersen and children Marie, Tess and Archie of Fort Dodge, IA and Kevin (Kristine) Feddersen and daughters Ashton and Paige of Battle Creek, IA; sisters-in-law Pauline Feddersen of Anthon, IA and Lorraine Johnson of Ida Grove, IA; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Feddersen; son Merlin; her parents, Julius and Geneva Wittmaack; brother Harold (Luann) Wittmaack; brothers-in-law Raymond Feddersen, William Feddersen, Lester (Maxine) Feddersen, Herman Feddersen, Ross Feddersen, Robert (Pauline) Feddersen, Eugene Feddersen and Raymond Johnson; sisters-in-law Hazel (Buford) Ashby, Viola (Ray) Coon, Helene (Jack Savage) (John) McDermott, Phyllis (Kenneth) Luce and Joan (Frank) Smith.