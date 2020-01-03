Lorna Posey

Lorna R. Posey, 66, of Sioux City passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Reverend Eric Sayonkon will officiate. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Lorna was born August 15, 1953 to Ralph Sr. and Ella (Gempeler) Spotts in Ida Grove, Iowa. She grew up in Ida Grove and graduated from Ida Grove High School in 1971. Following graduation, she attended and graduated from Spencer School of Business in 1972. She then worked for various insurance agencies as a secretary.

Meanwhile, she became a licensed Insurance Agent. She also worked Saturdays for many years as a Pharmacy Assistant at Moville Pharmacy with her brother, Russ. In 1997, Lorna opened her own agency with American Family Insurance. She operated this agency for 18 years until her retirement in 2015.

Lorna and Ron were married on April 3, 2004, at the Methodist Church in Ida Grove.

Earlier in life, Lorna was involved in Rainbow Girls and Methodist Youth Fellowship. Most recently, she was active in Circle of St. James Methodist Church. She was a member of Ida Grove Methodist Church. Lorna enjoyed spending time with Ron, playing with their dog, Annie, crafting; especially making beautiful wreaths and refurbishing old dolls, cooking, and socializing with her large family and amazing circle of friends.

Lorna was a loving, caring, giving person who will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have her in their life.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Ron of Sioux City; siblings Luella Ryan of Nashua, NH, Robert (Kathy) Spotts of Ida Grove, IA; Roger (Ardelle) Spotts of Ida Grove; Randall (Sharon) Spotts of Ida Grove, Richard (Marilyn) Spotts of Ida Grove, Russell (Buddie) Spotts of Moville, IA; Linda (Roger) Hansen of Ida Grove; Lorraine (Marc) Johnson of Battle Creek, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Lorna was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ralph Spotts Jr. and Ronald Spotts, mother-in-law and father-in-law Roscoe and Evelyn Posey, sister-in-law Joan Spotts, niece Deborah Spotts, and nephew Tim Spotts.