Pamela Mohning

Pamela Mae Mohning age 63 of Marcus, IA, passed away Sunday morning December 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Meadow Star Church at rural Washta, IA. Pastor Gary Fridley will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, with the family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Marcus, IA.

Pamela Mae was born on June 8, 1956 to Keith and Twila Mae (Klingensmith) Klaschen. Pam grew up in the Grand Meadow area. Pam was baptised and confirmed at Meadow Star Church. She attended Marcus Community High School. Her three greatest accomplishments were her sons Travis, Chad, and Kory. She worked hard so her boys could participate in baseball and football.

On May 18, 1996 Pam married her best friend and the love of her life, Les Mohning. They blended their families of seven children. Pam and Les loved to travel and go camping. Pam had a great sense of humor and her sons carry on that trait.

Pam was a lifelong Broncos fan and loved Betty Boop. Pam loved to garden, bake, cook, craft, and paint. But above all, she treasured her time with family and friends. She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, mom, grandmother, and soon to be great-grandmother.

Pam worked at Heartland Care Center in Marcus until June 1, 2007. Pam beat the odds from a massive brain hemorrhage. Her devoted husband took care of Pam at home along with the help of great neighbor, Tanya Ybarra. Tanya became a sister to Pam.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband Les. Son Travis (Charissa) Schlenger of Blue Springs, MO. Mark (Christi) Schlenger, Tim (Madison) Schlenger, Bre (Brad) Meadows, and Kevin Schlenger. Son Kory (Stephanie) Schlenger of Colorado Springs, CO. Seth (Amie) Reese and Abigail Schlenger. Blended son Chris (Nicole) Mackenzie, Ashley, Matthew, Lily and Alex Mohning of Jackson, MN. Blended son Tim (Emily) Christina, Kendra, Brooklyn Mohning, Kaylee and Kayla Vandewalle of Eager, AZ. Blended son Charlie (Amanda) Austin (Morgan), Alyssa, April, Autumn Mohning and Mason and Micah Gengler of LeMars, IA. Blended daughter Jennifer (Jared) Schoenrock, Avery, Addison, Kinley of LeMars, IA.

Brother Lonnie (Marsha) Klaschen of Washta, IA. Nephews Cody (Debbie) Carter, Baylee, Aiden, and Kennedy Klaschen of Algona, IA. Jamie (Kassie) Holden Klaschen of Washta, IA. Nieces Kiley Mae, and Amanda Klaschen of Washta, IA. Inlaws Lee (Lori) Mohning, Loren (Lynn) Mohning, Lisa (Doug) Engel, Louie (Kathy) Mohning. Also left to cherish her are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Chad Schlenger, mother and father-in-law Lillian and Louie Mohning. Paternal grandparents John and Martha Klaschen, and maternal grandparents Rex and Elma Klingensmith and a special uncle Ray Elser, along with other family members.