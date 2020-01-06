Kay Marlene Vice, age 80, passed away in Littleton, Colorado on December 25, 2019.

Kay was born November 4, 1939 in Kingsley, Iowa to E. Maxine and Al Lindgren.

Kay received her Bachelors of Arts degree in Health Sciences, as well a diploma in Nursing, which were put to good use at Swedish Medical Center, where she worked for 34 years. Kay was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed taking pictures and incorporating them into beautiful scrapbooks that her family will always treasure.

Kay had the kindest heart and sweetest soul that was felt by all around her.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth; her stepdaughter, Deborah Lynn Kidder; and nephews Gary Lindgren and Todd Gollhofer.

Kay is survived by her daughter, Kristen O’Hanahan (Dave); stepchildren Sherrie Anne Eiben and Larry Dale Vice; grandchildren Austin Craig Zimblis, Tess Grace Anne, C. Lance, and Kayleigh Grace O’Hanahan, Nicholas Bryan and Jason Anthony Piccoli, Jessica Nicole and Kory Kristoffer Eiben, Amber Lee and Chance Everett Vice; one great-grandchild, Journey Rose Rivera; siblings Larry Lindgren (Marilyn) and Judy Gollhofer (Jerome); nieces and nephews Teri Thorstad, Laurie Soha, Julie Ruane, Lisa Feller, Xan LaFave, and Ryan and Shane Vice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Kay’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.