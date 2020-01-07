Lawton City Council Minutes — January 2, 2020

Lawton City Council Meeting

January 2, 2020 — 6:15 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 6:15 p.m. on January 2, 2020, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Jeff Nitzschke called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Heiss, Hennings, Otto, and Saunders. Baltushis was absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Deputy Charles Hertz, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Josh Pope, Public Works Justin Dunnington, Clark Hummel, Lori Hummel, Carly Hummel, Jerry Steffen, Chris Ameen, Howard Smith, Beth Bellinghusen, Perry Ludwig, Marie Farrell, John and Lana Boyle.

Agenda: It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: Beth Bellinghusen was present to address markings on her patio, Mayor Nitzschke will look at the issue and she had questions on the snow emergency parking and where to park until the snow is removed. Lana Boyle discussed the motorized scooters being driven in the streets. The City Code states you must have a drivers license to run them on the streets and Officer Hertz suggested call law enforcement if telling them doesn’t work. Marie Farrell discussed parking during a snow emergency and asked the Council to work with the citizens regarding places where no off-street parking is available. John Boyle asked about the sewer ordinance and was told the 3rd reading of the ordinance was waived at the December meeting so the ordinance has been approved.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for December. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 68 hours and 3 minutes in December and responded to 4 calls for service. They also spent 13 hours and 7 minutes on school related activities.

Fire Report – Chris Ameen reported there were 3 calls during December. He also questioned the no parking signs which were paid from the fire budget be taken from the general fund instead. Transaction will be done in January.

Clerk’s Report – Clerk is working on year-end payroll items, working on budget and will set a budget workshop in January, Woodbury County is thinking of putting a new jail on the ballot in March which will affect property taxes on the County level, a few inquiries of the sewer rate increase were received, six area towns were surveyed on their rates and our new rates are about in the middle for charges, one public works employee is off work with a work comp injury and the other is on restricted duty for a few weeks due to an injury. An annual ambulance report was read from Ken Eyres. They responded to 106 calls in 2019, down from 2018 with 127 calls. Ours is one of three paramedic services in Woodbury County which enables us to send EKG’s to the hospitals.

Mayors Report – Mayor Nitzschke reported he has spoken with employees to get up-to-date on happenings in town and stressed the need for open communication with the public and employees.

Public Works Report – Justin reported the water and sewer systems are working well. He painted the frame, plow, and wheels on the snow plow, the F550 has gotten all new belts. It was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve Mayor Nitzschke to purchase an 8’ snow blade for the Toolcat. Motion carried, all voting aye. Justin will begin working on an inventory for the maintenance shop.

Attorney Report – Attorney Metcalf updated the Council on the McNaughton appeal. Attorney Phillips has a motion asking the City be excused from filing a brief and will accept the result of the appeal. After discussion it was agreed to stay out until the Supreme Court makes a decision. Attorney Metcalf reminded the Council that a First Report of Injury must be filed within 24 hours of an incident. This needs to be done for any injury regardless of whether it will turn into a claim or not.

Minutes and consent agenda — It was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders, to approve the minutes of the December regular meeting and the bills paid and to be paid, financials, utility billing reconciliation, and bank reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2020-01

Depository Resolution

It was moved by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve Resolution 2020-01 Depository Resolution naming Security National Bank as the depository and naming the signers on the accounts. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye. Full copy on file at City Hall.

RESOLUTION 2020-02

Approval of Investment Policy

It was moved by Otto, second by Heiss, to approve Resolution 2020-02 Approval of Investment Policy. Attorney Metcalf read the policy and after discussion a roll call vote was taken with all members present voting aye. Motion passed and approved. Full copy on file at City Hall.

RESOLUTION 2020-03

Appointing City Clerk, City Attorney, and Public Works Director

It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve Resolution 2020-03 Appointing City Clerk, City Attorney, and Public Works Director. A roll call vote was taken with all members present voting aye. Motion passed and approved. Full copy on file at City Hall.

RESOLUTION 2020-04

Records Custodian Resolution

It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve Resolution 2020-04 Records custodian resolution. A roll call vote was taken with all members present voting aye. Motion passed and approved. Full copy on file at City Hall.

Liquor License – It was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders, to approve the revised liquor license for the Lawton Exchange. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Library Budget –The asking for 2021 for the Library budget was reviewed and will be included in the 2021FY budget.

Fire Budget – The FY2021 budget for the Fire Department was reviewed and will be included in the budget workpapers.

Budget Workshop – A budget workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 6:15pm.

Personnel Manual – Changes to leave time, insurance, meal reimbursement on business trips as discussed at the December meeting were reviewed and motion by Heiss, second by Otto, to approve the manual changes effective January 2, 2020. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Burning Ordinance 2020-01 –

Discussion took place regarding an ordinance to restrict open burning. After discussion it was moved by Otto, seconded by Hennings, to approve Ordinance 2020-01 to not allow open burning of yard waste unless the Council sets times by resolution of when burning would be permitted. Motion carried to approve the first reading with all members present voting aye. The second reading will be at the February meeting.

It was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 7:40 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Jeff Nitzschke, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT — DECEMBER 2019

AMAZON.COM LLC HEADLIGHT FOR F250 $154.76

AMAZON.COM LLC TRAINING MANUAL $92.80

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND CURB STOPS, RISERS, GASKETS, WIRE $912.92

ASHLEY EBERLY LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $50.00

BOLTON & MENK, INC. ADDTL ENGINEERING FOR TRAIL $54,646.72

BOMGAARS SWEEPER $506.52

CARROT-TOP INDUSTRIES INC. FLAGS – IOWA & US $305.43

CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE MILEAGE BUDGET WORKSHOP $30.93

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $45.88

EBAY.COM BACKUP CAMERA $398.65

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,119.88

FLEET FARM DEWALT HEATER $399.99

GIS WORKSHOP DBA GWORKS W-2’S & 1099’S $62.65

HAKA, LLC FUEL FOR FIRE TRUCKS & EQUIPMENT $599.46

HAKA, LLC TRAINING MEALS $68.43

HOME DEPOT SPRAY PAINT FOR SNOW TRUCK $46.10

HTM SALES PUMP FOR WC LIFT STATION $3,130.29

I & A CONSTRUCTION PAY REQUEST #3 FOR TRAIL $64,455.87

I & S GROUP, INC. FLOW & LOADS MEMO-FACILITY PLAN $875.00

IA DEPT OF REV- PAYROLL STATE TAXES $1,650.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS $31.75

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. DUES FOR IA RURAL WATER ASSN. $225.00

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $2,049.07

JAMIE MELTON LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $75.00

JOHN & DENA NEIMAN LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $25.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

WOODBURY COUNTY LIBRARY FY20 CONTRIBUTION – LIBRARY $15,648.00

LITTLE CAESARS TRAINING FOOD $57.78

LOUIE SAGER LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $50.00

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WASTEWATER TESTING $58.50

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY STOVE BOLTS $3.68

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE TRAIL EASEMENT $1,152.75

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,313.83

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY TIMECARDS $50.97

THE RECORD WEED NOTICE, MINUTES, AFR $405.11

TONY & ASHLEY ORZECHOWSKI LIGHTING CONTEST WINNER $100.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $673.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA PAYROLL DEDUCTION $346.15

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA PAYROLL DEDUCTION $346.15

USABLUEBOOK CHEMICALS FOR WATER TESTING $532.34

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $717.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $393.32

WIGMAN COMPANY WTP BOILER CIRCULATING PUMP $167.62

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $159,154.82

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $23,357.10

FIRE $828.38

ROAD USE TAX $1,623.18

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL $101,230.34

WATER $7,386.63

SEWER $24,729.19

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $19,847.21

FIRE $200.00

ROAD USE TAX $7,195.95

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,924.10

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $26.18

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL $50,000.00

FEMA FLOOD $22,474.36

WATER $12,192.19

WATER DEPOSIT $100.00

SEWER $6,028.06

