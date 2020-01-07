Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Agenda — January 13, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, January 13, 2020

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications

B. Dropout Prevention Application/Resolution

C. Consideration of purchased services contract for technology

V. Discussion Items

A. Consideration of 2020-2021 School Year Calendar

B. Potential for Early Retirement Plan for 2019-2020 School Year

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Consideration of 2020-2021 School Year Calendar

B. Consideration of 2020-2021 High School Registration Guide

C. Consideration of Early Retirement Plan

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Regular Board Meeting – Monday, February 10, 2019, 7:00 PM – Anthon

B. Joint Board Meeting with Charter Oak-Ute in Charter Oak- Monday, January 20, 2019 7:00 PM

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

