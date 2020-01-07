Moville City Council Minutes — January 2, 2020

Moville City Council

Thursday, January 2, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Mike Ofert, Joel Robinson and John Parks are present. Paul Malm and Tom Conolly are absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Permits are being reviewed by Dave Christensen. Guests include Chad Thompson, Jerry Sailer, Kent Baker, Jereme Muller and Bret Peterson. No speakers during open forum. Mayor Fisher welcomed new council members and thanked them for their service.

Fire Chief Jerry Sailer gave a Fire Department update. They are looking at replacing their ‘98 Freightliner and will discuss further at budget talks.

Council considered Resolution 2020-1 Appointing City Clerk. Ofert motioned to appoint Jodi Peterson as City Clerk, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2020-2 appointing City Attorney. Robinson motioned to appoint Chad Thompson with the firm Thompson, Phipps, Thompson, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2020-3 approving Security National Bank and United Bank of Iowa as approved banking institutions. Parks motioned to approve this Resolution 2020-3, seconded by Robinson. Ayes motion carries.

Council considered Resolution 2020-4 appointing records custodians. Robinson motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed Resolution 2020-5 approving the Investment Policy. Parks motioned to approve the Resolution 2020-5, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed Resolution 2020-6 appointing Planning and Zoning Board Members but found a discrepancy with a date. Peterson will correct, and place on future agenda for review. Mayor Jim Fisher appointed Tom Conolly as Mayor Pro-Tem. Council reviewed and finalized Budget meeting schedule.

Mayor Fisher opened sealed bids for purchase and moving of garage and storage sheds at 631 Frontage Road. Ofert motioned to award bid to Bill Barkley for his high bid of $5050 for both structures, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Chief Muller presented a Police Department update.

Council reviewed Resolution 2019-61 setting building permit fees to include additional information for multi-family structures. Ofert motioned to approve the new rates, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Attorney Thompson and council reviewed the updated information in the Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Brochure and Application and gave approval. Council discussed various items during time for comments and concerns. Ofert invited new council members to think about possible sidewalk projects and also to work on some marketing strategy including logo and slogan updates.

With no further business, Parks motions to adjourn at 7:05 pm, Ofert seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 9, 2020