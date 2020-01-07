Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — December 17, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 17, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on December 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present, except for Craig Anderson who was attending a family member’s funeral. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the December 17, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes from the December 10, 2019 Board meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued on 12-13-2019 and claims paid on 12-17-2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve an agreement with Dale McKinney with Stone Group Architects Inc. for a max not to exceed $3,500 for services to plan scope of work on the courtroom renovation project. Motion Carried.

Larry Petersen, Plymouth County Compensation Board Chairman was present to recommend the Compensation Board’s elected officials’ salary increase for FY2020-21 at a 2.25% increase for the Board of Supervisors and a 3.25% increase for the Auditor, Attorney, Recorder, Sheriff and Treasurer.

Dick Sievers, Director of MidSioux Opportunity, was present to share information and is seeking $11,500 of funds for FY2020-21.

Matthew Horihan of Centers Against Abuse & Sexual Assault (CAASA) was present to share information and is seeking $8,500 of funds for FY2020-21.

The five Plymouth County librarians from Akron, Le Mars, Merrill, Kingsley and Remsen were present to share information and are seeking $105,000 of funds for FY2020-21.

Sherwin Lassen, the new Plymouth County Weed Commissioner, presented the FY2020-21 Weed Commissioner budget for a total of $63,300.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded Horton, by to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 11/14 of America Township on 180th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve and sign a contract to purchase Lots 7, 8 & 9 in Block 90 in Akron. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve entering Closed Session 20.17(3) at 11:30 am to discuss the Secondary Road Bargaining Unit wage increase. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to end closed session at 11:43 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Kass, to appoint Mark Loutsch and Gary Horton as the Board members to negotiate with the Plymouth County Secondary Road Bargaining Unit. Motion Carried.

Don Kass, Board Chairman, stated the County’s proposal is a 2% wage increase for FY2020-21 for the Secondary Road Bargaining unit.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:58 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-17-19

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 58.00

Access Systems copier contract 1357.08

AgriVision Equipment Stihl parts 227.36

Noel Ahmann mileage, postage 150.65

Akron Hometowner publications 465.65

Akron Lumber gate materials 98.40

Allied Oil & Tire OIL 1324.00

Arnold Motor PARTS 1222.09

Associated Bag Company registration bags 122.09

Nick Beeck fuel 39.41

Cole Beitelspacher camera, cell phone allow. 133.48

Bentson Pest Control services 100.00

Bomgaars PARTS 532.22

Branum Oil diesel fuel 318.80

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Campbell’s Electric service generator 3166.05

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 200.20

Casey’s fuel 4204.50

Jeremiah Casson GROUNDS 125.00

Century Link E911 phone 575.45

Chemsearch GREASE 714.00

Timothy & Jane Clarey RIGHT-OF-WAY 1862.00

Maggie Cook deposition 29.75

Crittenton Center Juvenile shelter care 559.80

Culligan Water water 80.00

CWD kitchen supplies 3693.63

The Dailey Stop fuel 147.69

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 347.74

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 734.97

Dan Dirks meals 18.92

Diana Dowhower postage, supplies 79.81

Eakes Inc SUNDRY 459.10

Dave Erdmann MEALS 8.44

Fareway kitchen supplies 221.12

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 758.24

Fastenal PARTS 48.16

Stacey Feldman civil service mtg. 50.00

FORCE America PARTS 713.02

Woodward Youth Corporation Juvenile shelter care 1399.50

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 5085.58

Frontier phone services 2320.91

G & R Controls boiler repairs 867.13

Galls uniform 472.12

Le Mars Truck Stop fuel 42.38

GCR TIRES & TUBES 1257.90

Geo-Comm Corporation GIS update program 12,240.50

Get Branded 360 uniforms 12.14

Jolynn Goodchild mileage 41.76

Graham Tire tires 595.96

gWorks SIGNS 420.00

H & D Underground TILE & INTAKES – REIMB. 3025.00

Hardware Hank supplies 24.27

Jamie Hauser mileage 60.32

Henry M. Adkins & Son annual maint. agreement 11,080.00

Hilton Downtown Des Moines lodging 962.10

City of Hinton SUNDRY 170.94

Gary Horton mileage 197.20

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 373.53

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 683.13

Iowa DNR well permit fees 25.00

IOWA EMERGENCY MGMT. ASSOC. CY20 dues 150.00

Iowa One Call locates 19.80

Iowa Prison Industries vehicle markings 320.98

Iowa Secretary of State notary renewal 30.00

ISSDA membership renewals 400.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 807.87

Jami L. Johnson deposition 68.40

J.B. Propane SUNDRY 200.13

Jensen Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 328.91

Jerico Services MATERIALS 6183.75

Jones County Sheriff service 33.50

J-W Tank Line FUEL 1331.50

Don Kass meeting registration 40.00

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 1409.95

Keltek Inc. vehicle brackets 328.84

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 977.74

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

Lancaster County Sheriff service fee 35.00

Langel Electric FLASHING LIGHTS 105.46

Legislative Services Agency code of Iowa 135.00

City of Le Mars utilities 400.62

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publication 634.21

L.G. Everist Inc. Big Sioux Park aggregate 12,229.97

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 192.00

Mark Marienau POSTAGE 35.77

Marx Truck Trailer Sales snowplow parts 127.80

MCI long distance 6.57

MD Products PARTS 1293.48

Menards supplies 266.69

MidAmerican Energy utilities 5430.64

Midwest Wheel PARTS 467.96

Mike’s Inc. fuel 4080.23

Mobile Wireless NetMotion maintenance 82.69

Mr. Muffler service/filters 242.22

National Assoc. of Counties 2020 membership 500.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1284.49

Oakleaf Property Mgmt. rent assistance 100.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 85.00

Shawn Olson supplies 88.02

One Office Solutions supplies 107.41

City of Oyens SUNDRY 56.78

Ply. Co. Board of Health healthy aging 4814.79

Plymouth County EMS rural fund grant 5920.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff sheriff fees 1438.26

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency monthly assessment 25611.17

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 1890.74

Pottawattamie Co. Conservation prescribed fire course 40.00

Premier Communications phone services 1787.76

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lawn Care snow removal 380.00

Quality Lube Center service 51.40

Red’s Printing postage envelopes 1478.55

Remsen Bell Enterprise minutes 275.76

Thomas Rohe MEALS 55.81

Rolling Oil oil 3673.85

Sam’s Club annual member fee 152.42

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 591.96

Beth Ann & Bill Schlichte RIGHT-OF-WAY 1848.00

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 717.98

Select Fire & Safety CFOL alarm inspection 125.00

Sioux County Attorney law enforcement training 400.26

Sioux Sales Company blood test kits 172.60

Shelly Sitzmann misc. reimbursements 161.69

Solutions 1099s & W2s 74.78

Staples office supplies 162.01

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 93.41

The Home Depot Pro supplies 104.26

The Record publications 258.96

Thomson West Group court information services 1475.16

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 391.05

Total Motors repairs 1942.84

Transit Works EQUIPMENT 218.05

Tube Pro Inc. snow tubes 704.63

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE box rent 76.00

Union County Electric tower 77.00

U.S. Cellular cell phone services 171.45

USIC Locating Services locate service 219.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 318.00

Vanguard Appraisals PAAB case consult 960.00

Verizon Wireless service cards 845.42

VISA meeting expenses 136.31

Wagner Auto Supply supplies 934.85

Duane Walhof cell reimbursement 59.12

WesTel Systems Remsen trunkline 567.77

Williams & Company auditing services 10,000.00

Kyle Williams jail supplies 14.96

Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. attorney fees 3957.50

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 45.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care 9766.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 2876.52

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 9, 2020