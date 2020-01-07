Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — December 17, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
December 17, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on December 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present, except for Craig Anderson who was attending a family member’s funeral.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the December 17, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes from the December 10, 2019 Board meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued on 12-13-2019 and claims paid on 12-17-2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve an agreement with Dale McKinney with Stone Group Architects Inc. for a max not to exceed $3,500 for services to plan scope of work on the courtroom renovation project.  Motion Carried.
Larry Petersen, Plymouth County Compensation Board Chairman was present to recommend the Compensation Board’s elected officials’ salary increase for FY2020-21 at a 2.25% increase for the Board of Supervisors and a 3.25% increase for the Auditor, Attorney, Recorder, Sheriff and Treasurer.

Dick Sievers, Director of MidSioux Opportunity, was present to share information and is seeking $11,500 of funds for FY2020-21.

Matthew Horihan of Centers Against Abuse & Sexual Assault (CAASA) was present to share information and is seeking $8,500 of funds for FY2020-21.

The five Plymouth County librarians from Akron, Le Mars, Merrill, Kingsley and Remsen were present to share information and are seeking $105,000 of funds for FY2020-21.

Sherwin Lassen, the new Plymouth County Weed Commissioner, presented the FY2020-21 Weed Commissioner budget for a total of $63,300.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded Horton, by to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 11/14 of America Township on 180th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve and sign a contract to purchase Lots 7, 8 & 9 in Block 90 in Akron.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve entering Closed Session 20.17(3) at 11:30 am to discuss the Secondary Road Bargaining Unit wage increase.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to end closed session at 11:43 a.m.     Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Kass, to appoint Mark Loutsch and Gary Horton as the Board members to negotiate with the Plymouth County Secondary Road Bargaining Unit.  Motion Carried.

Don Kass, Board Chairman, stated the County’s proposal is a 2% wage increase for FY2020-21 for the Secondary Road Bargaining unit.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:58 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-17-19
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    58.00
Access Systems  copier contract    1357.08
AgriVision Equipment  Stihl parts    227.36
Noel Ahmann  mileage, postage    150.65
Akron Hometowner  publications    465.65
Akron Lumber  gate materials    98.40
Allied Oil & Tire  OIL    1324.00
Arnold Motor  PARTS    1222.09
Associated Bag Company  registration bags    122.09
Nick Beeck  fuel    39.41
Cole Beitelspacher  camera, cell phone allow.    133.48
Bentson Pest Control  services    100.00
Bomgaars  PARTS    532.22
Branum Oil  diesel fuel    318.80
City of Brunsville SUNDRY    52.20
Campbell’s Electric  service generator    3166.05
Carroll Construction Supply  PARTS    200.20
Casey’s  fuel    4204.50
Jeremiah Casson  GROUNDS    125.00
Century Link  E911 phone    575.45
Chemsearch  GREASE    714.00
Timothy & Jane Clarey  RIGHT-OF-WAY    1862.00
Maggie Cook  deposition    29.75
Crittenton Center  Juvenile shelter care    559.80
Culligan Water  water    80.00
CWD  kitchen supplies    3693.63
The Dailey Stop  fuel    147.69
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    347.74
Victoria DeVos  misc. reimbursements    734.97
Dan Dirks  meals    18.92
Diana Dowhower  postage, supplies    79.81
Eakes Inc  SUNDRY    459.10
Dave Erdmann  MEALS    8.44
Fareway  kitchen supplies    221.12
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    758.24
Fastenal  PARTS    48.16
Stacey Feldman  civil service mtg.    50.00
FORCE America  PARTS    713.02
Woodward Youth Corporation  Juvenile shelter care    1399.50
Frericks Repair  TIRES & TUBES    5085.58
Frontier  phone services    2320.91
G & R Controls  boiler repairs    867.13
Galls  uniform    472.12
Le Mars Truck Stop  fuel    42.38
GCR  TIRES & TUBES    1257.90
Geo-Comm Corporation  GIS update program    12,240.50
Get Branded 360  uniforms    12.14
Jolynn Goodchild  mileage    41.76
Graham Tire  tires    595.96
gWorks  SIGNS    420.00
H & D Underground  TILE & INTAKES – REIMB.    3025.00
Hardware Hank  supplies    24.27
Jamie Hauser  mileage    60.32
Henry M. Adkins & Son  annual maint. agreement    11,080.00
Hilton Downtown Des Moines  lodging    962.10
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    170.94
Gary Horton  mileage    197.20
Hydraulic Sales & Service  PARTS    373.53
Inland Truck Parts PARTS    683.13
Iowa DNR  well permit fees  25.00
IOWA EMERGENCY MGMT. ASSOC.  CY20 dues    150.00
Iowa One Call  locates    19.80
Iowa Prison Industries  vehicle markings    320.98
Iowa Secretary of State  notary renewal    30.00
ISSDA  membership renewals    400.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    807.87
Jami L. Johnson deposition    68.40
J.B. Propane  SUNDRY    200.13
Jensen Motors  OUTSIDE SERVICE    328.91
Jerico Services  MATERIALS    6183.75
Jones County Sheriff  service    33.50
J-W Tank Line  FUEL    1331.50
Don Kass  meeting registration    40.00
Kellen Excavation  GRANULAR    1409.95
Keltek Inc.  vehicle brackets    328.84
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    977.74
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
Lancaster County Sheriff  service fee    35.00
Langel Electric  FLASHING LIGHTS    105.46
Legislative Services Agency  code of Iowa    135.00
City of Le Mars  utilities    400.62
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publication    634.21
L.G. Everist Inc.  Big Sioux Park aggregate    12,229.97
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    192.00
Mark Marienau  POSTAGE    35.77
Marx Truck Trailer Sales  snowplow parts    127.80
MCI  long distance    6.57
MD Products  PARTS    1293.48
Menards  supplies    266.69
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    5430.64
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    467.96
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    4080.23
Mobile Wireless  NetMotion maintenance    82.69
Mr. Muffler  service/filters    242.22
National Assoc. of Counties  2020 membership    500.00
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    1284.49
Oakleaf Property Mgmt.  rent assistance    100.00
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    85.00
Shawn Olson  supplies    88.02
One Office Solutions  supplies    107.41
City of Oyens  SUNDRY  56.78
Ply. Co. Board of Health  healthy aging    4814.79
Plymouth County EMS  rural fund grant    5920.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  sheriff fees    1438.26
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  monthly assessment    25611.17
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    1890.74
Pottawattamie Co. Conservation  prescribed fire course    40.00
Premier Communications  phone services    1787.76
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Quality Lawn Care  snow removal    380.00
Quality Lube Center  service    51.40
Red’s Printing  postage envelopes    1478.55
Remsen Bell Enterprise  minutes    275.76
Thomas Rohe  MEALS    55.81
Rolling Oil  oil    3673.85
Sam’s Club  annual member fee    152.42
Sapp Bros. Petroleum  fuel    591.96
Beth Ann & Bill Schlichte  RIGHT-OF-WAY    1848.00
Schorg’s Amoco Service  fuel    717.98
Select Fire & Safety  CFOL alarm inspection    125.00
Sioux County Attorney  law enforcement training    400.26
Sioux Sales Company  blood test kits    172.60
Shelly Sitzmann  misc. reimbursements    161.69
Solutions  1099s & W2s    74.78
Staples  office supplies    162.01
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    74.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    93.41
The Home Depot Pro  supplies    104.26
The Record  publications    258.96
Thomson West Group  court information services    1475.16
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    391.05
Total Motors  repairs    1942.84
Transit Works  EQUIPMENT    218.05
Tube Pro Inc. snow tubes    704.63
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  box rent    76.00
Union County Electric  tower    77.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phone services    171.45
USIC Locating Services  locate service    219.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    318.00
Vanguard Appraisals  PAAB case consult    960.00
Verizon Wireless  service cards    845.42
VISA  meeting expenses    136.31
Wagner Auto Supply  supplies    934.85
Duane Walhof  cell reimbursement    59.12
WesTel Systems  Remsen trunkline    567.77
Williams & Company  auditing services    10,000.00
Kyle Williams  jail supplies    14.96
Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C.  attorney fees    3957.50
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    45.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile shelter care    9766.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    2876.52

