Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 23, 2019 (Wolf Creek Drainage District)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 23, 2019

MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AS TRUSTEES FOR THE WOLF CREEK DRAINAGE DISTRICT

IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 23, 2019 as Trustees for Wolf Creek Drainage District in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Pottebaum, Taylor, and Ung by phone. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineerís Office, Dennis Butler, Finance/Operations Controller and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Chair called to order a Wolf Creek Drainage District Trustee meeting.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve abating drainage taxes levied against the Woodbury Monona Drainage District. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION # 12,937

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Woodbury-Monona Drainage District is the titleholder of real estate Parcel #864515300003 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 864515300003

In section 15-T86N-R45W, described as the West 40 feet of the SW1/4 of the SW º of said section and as shown in Deed Book and Page 41-1979 (9/16/1979)

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of drainage taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a drainage district of the state; and

WHEREAS, said land has been taken for drainage purposes and was misclassified under the terms of Iowa Code Section 468,49.1 and assessed taxes for FY 2020; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the Woodbury-Monona Drainage District, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.63, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 23rd day of December, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Wolf Creek Drainage District meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 9, 2020