Correctionville City Council Minutes — January 6, 2020

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting –

January 6, 2020

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on January 6, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Ron Sanderson, Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty and Dan Volkert. Absent: Bob Beazley.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, seconded by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

BUSINESS

1. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to adopt

Resolution 2020-01

approving new members Ashley Hansen, Ciara Alioth and Dawn McCrea

to the Correctionville Fire & Rescue.

Roll Call. Ayes: Sanderson, Kostan, Petty, Volkert. Passed 4/0.

2. The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2020-21 budget.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:40 PM.

Signed: _________________

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest: __________________

CARLA MATHERS, City Clerk

