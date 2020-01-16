Correctionville City Council Minutes — January 6, 2020

Correctionville City Council
Special City Council Meeting –
January 6, 2020

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on January 6, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Ron Sanderson, Sonya Kostan, Adam Petty and Dan Volkert.    Absent: Bob Beazley.

APPROVE AGENDA:  Motion by Sanderson, seconded by Volkert to approve the agenda.  Passed 4/0.

BUSINESS
1. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to adopt
Resolution 2020-01
approving new members Ashley Hansen, Ciara Alioth and Dawn McCrea
to the Correctionville Fire & Rescue.
Roll Call. Ayes: Sanderson, Kostan, Petty, Volkert. Passed 4/0.

2. The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2020-21 budget.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:40 PM.

Signed: _________________
NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest: __________________
CARLA MATHERS, City Clerk

Published in The Record
Thursday, January 16, 2020

