Pierson City Council Minutes — January 8, 2020

Pierson City Council

January 8, 2020

The Pierson City council met in regular session on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM Council in attendance: Sistrunk, Krier, Bubke, Saxen and McQueen. The consent agenda included Dec minutes and financials along with bills and disbursements through Jan. 8th. Motion to approve the consent agenda was made by Saxen seconded by Bubke. All voted aye, motion carried.

The sheriff report was given by Lt Hertz: they did over 32 hours of directed patrol and responded to one call for service.

Disbursements:

Sanitary Services refuse contract $7,029.00

Beelner water line $2,538.65

Wellmark insurance $2,305.56

LP Gill landfill $1,776.93

United States Treasury withholding $1,430.70

MidAmerican electric $1,363.29

IPERS pension $1,089.45

New Coop fuel $518.28

Office of the Commissioner of Elections election $500.76

USA Blue Book reagents $468.19

Deluxe Checks checks $341.34

Mangold water testing $210.00

Amazon filters/key box $209.65

Frontier phone $199.45

Iowa Firefighters Assoc. dues $182.00

Badger Meter read fee $168.21

City of Pierson utility $143.78

Payroll Mate software $127.33

EMP Amb supplies $105.68

Verizon internet $57.30

Bomgaars antifreeze/supplies $56.53

Vista Print stamps $47.95

Clarks Hardware supplies $42.18

Menards supplies $34.91

REC electric $61.09

Expenses by fund: $General 31442.78, Road Use $1538.94, Special Rev. $2590.49, Debt Service $1995.00, Proprietary $7434.84, Revenue by fund: General $18475.78, Road Use $2311.48, Special Revenue $2095.80, Debt Service $1648.98, Proprietary $11384.00

The Mayor made the following appointments: Mayor ProTem: McQueen; Parks: Saxen, Bubke; Streets: Krier, Sistrunk; Cemetery: McQueen, Saxen; Employee Evaluations: McQueen, Bubke; Water/Sewer: Sistrunk, McQueen; Nuisance Abatements: Bubke, McQueen, Struve

McQueen motioned to retain City Clerk Beekman, and Attorney Chad Thompson, seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Krier to allow the Legion to place a sign on the outside of the building to include their office presence inside, seconded by McQueen; all vote aye motion carried.

Discussion was held on mosquito spraying, Motion by Saxen to hire Triple C Pest control to do weekly spraying at a cost of $1900.00, motion seconded by Sistrunk voting aye: Krier, Saxen, Sistrunk, Bubke; with McQueen voting nay.

Motion by Bubke to pass

RESOLUTION 2020-1

A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE NAMING DEPOSITORIES,

seconded by McQueen all voted aye.

Clerk presented a quote for painting the water tower, council asked the clerk to get more quotes.

Budget was talked about Motion by Sistrunk to set a public hearing on the Max Levy for the February 5th meeting at 7PM.

The regular meeting of the council will be held on the first Wednesday of the month Feb 5th due to the mayor being out of town.

Motion from Bubke to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Krier, all voted aye motion carried

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

