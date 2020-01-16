Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 2, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 2, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on January 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present except for Don Kass. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. 2019 Board Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to adjourn the 2019 Board and reorganize the Board for 2020. Motion Carried.

County Auditor Stacey Feldman proceeded to reorganize the Board of 2020 for the appointment of Chairman and Vice-Chairman.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to appoint Don Kass as Chairman for 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to appoint Craig Anderson as Vice-Chairman for 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the January 2, 2020 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the December 17, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the payroll of 12/27/2019 and 12/31/2019 as presented. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2020 County Wellness program contract with ISAC. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to authorize Auditor Stacey Feldman to pay bills/claims, postage and freight etc. and salaries for 2020 and pay wages for part time employees from time sheets. These bills, claims and salaries are to be paid when the Auditor is satisfied that the same is due the claimant. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to adopt the following Resolution:

RESOLUTION 010220-1

WHEREAS, Chapter 120.1 of the 2017 Code of Iowa allows the County as governing body to delegate its investment authority under the provisions of this chapter, to the Treasurer or other financial officer of the governmental unit, who shall therefore be responsible for handling investment transactions until such delegation of authority is revoked.

THEREFORE, the Board of Supervisors of Plymouth County hereby appoint Shelly Sitzmann as the financial officer to invest idle funds not needed for immediate use in time certificates of deposit in approved depositories or in investments permitted by section 128.10.

Loutsch-aye; Meis-aye; Horton-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to adopt the following Resolution:

RESOLUTION 010220-2

WHEREAS, the first regular session of the 64th General Assembly of the State of Iowa enacted File #37 which reads in part, “The Board of Supervisors may authorize attendance at schools of instruction by county officers, appointees, and employees as the school are called….”

NOW THEREFORE, Be it resolved that the Board of Supervisors authorize each elected or appointed official to determine the schools of instruction that they will attend and also which employees may attend for the year 2020.

Loutsch-aye; Meis-aye, Horton-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to appoint Board members to serve on the same conference boards and labor negotiations for 2020 and to serve on the other boards listed as follows:

Craig Anderson

• Workforce Development

• E-911 Board

• County Safety Board

• SRTPA Board, Alternate

• SIMPCO MPO Board and SIMPCO Executive Board

• Woodbury Co. Assessor’s Office Conference Board

• Hungry Canyons Alliance Board

• Local Emergency Management Planning Commission

• Loess Hills Development and Conservation Authority

• I.P.A.I.T Board

• R.E.A.P Board

• Hazmat Board

Don Kass

• R.E.A.P. Board (Alternate)

• Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region Board

• Mental Health Crisis Board

• 3rd Judicial District Dept. of Correctional Services

• Mid Sioux Opportunity Board

• Youth Emergency Services Board (YES Center)

• Synergy Board, Alternate

• Little Sioux Watershed Board

• Plains Area MH Board Liaison

Mark Loutsch

• Plymouth County Landfill Board

• Loess Hills Alliance Board Alternate

• Le Mars Business Initiative Corp. Board (Alternate Liaison)

• Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region Board

• Synergy Board

• Plymouth County Planning Council

• Mental Health Crisis Board

• Mental Health DECAT Board

Gary Horton

• Loess Hills Alliance Board

• Siouxland Regional Housing Authority Board

• SRTPA Board

• Big Sioux Corridor Board

• NW Early Childhood Iowa (Empowerment)

• Siouxland Regional Transit Board

• West Central Region Housing

• Life Skills (Mid-year committee member)

John Meis

• E-911 Board, Alternate

• SIMPCO, Alternate

• Loess Hills Alliance Board

• Floyd Valley Community Health Services Advisory Committee

• Life Skills Board

• Le Mars Business Initiative Corp. (Liaison)

• Plymouth County Safety/Departmental Meeting

• Plymouth County Wellness Committee

• Plymouth Co. Board of Health Planning Council

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to set the 4 County newspapers for 2020 as The Le Mars Daily Sentinel, Akron Hometowner and The Remsen Bell Enterprises and The Moville Record to serve together as one each at ½ rate. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2020 County Compensation Commission as follows:

Real Estate Brokers

Connie Blake

Jim A. Klein Jr.

Phyllis Van Evera

Carrissa DeRocher

Randy Stabe

Bruce Brock

Finance Officers

Roger Schmid

Mike Hohenstein

Micah Lang

Clark Schmitz

Matthew Ahlers

Jeremy Homan

Agricultural Land Owners

David Howe

Dennis Schmid

Gaylen Tapper

Stanley Anderson

Bill Schroeder

Doug Becker

Stanley Anderson

City Land Owners

Rich Husman

Jerry Scholten

Kim Sparr

Keith Bohle

Doug Manley

Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to appoint Curt Moodie to the Veteran Affairs Commission for a 3 year term; to appoint Paul Schroeder to the Plymouth County Board of Health for a 3 year term; to appoint Greg Roepke to the County Zoning Board for a 5 year term; to appoint Dave Klohs to the Conservation Board to a 5 year term; and to appoint Don Matthews and James Dennison to the Board of Adjustment for a 5 year term, and Doug McDougal to the Civil Service Board for a 6 year term. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve an agreement No. 2020-C-37 with IDOT – Project NHSX-075-2(96)—3H-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to enter closed session under IA Code 20.17(3) at 10:50 am for purposes of discussing the Plymouth County Secondary Road bargaining unit contract. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to end closed session at 11:45 a.m. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Craig Anderson, Vice-Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 16, 2020