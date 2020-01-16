Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 30, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 30, 2019

FIFTY-THIRD MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor (by phone), Pottebaum, Radig, and Ung. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Executive Secretary, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

A General Relief Appeal was not heard because the petitioner did not appear.

The regular meeting was called to order at 9:20 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for December 30, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 23, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $123,622.64. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Jana Nash, Youth Worker Part Time, Juvenile Detention, effective 12-22-19. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Wolf Creek Drainage District.

The Board reconvened the regular meeting.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the bid for project number FM-C097(136)- HMA Overlay project to Knife River Corporation for $1,991,352.65. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the request of the County Auditor to hire Legal Counsel to represent the Auditor in a matter in which the County Attorney has declared a conflict of interest. Carried 4-0; Taylor abstained.

Dennis Butler updated the Board on the proposed jail project.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Chief Judge Duane Hoffmeyer discussed the jail project with the Board.

Board concerns were heard.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to receive the General Relief administration budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the General Relief assistance budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to receive the County Supervisors Solid Waste budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the County Supervisors Refunds and CF rebates budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the County Supervisors Public Bidder budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the County Supervisors Mail Services budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the County Supervisors District Court Operations budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the County Supervisors Court Appointment Juvenile budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the County Supervisors Risk Management budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the County Supervisors Sheriff Training Center budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Township Officers budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the County Supervisors Soil Conservation budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the County Supervisors Medical Examiner budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the County Supervisors Starcomm Program budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the County Infrastructure/Economic budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the records management budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Recorders Electronic Fees budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to receive the EMS Loan Fund budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the EMS Training Fund budget as submitted. Carried 5-0.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 2, 2020.

