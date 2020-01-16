Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 2, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 2, 2020

FIRST MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, January 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite, Executive Secretary, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve as temporary Chairperson Radig to preside over Election of Chairperson. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to appoint Supervisor Ung as Chairperson for the 2020 session. Carried 4-1; De Witt was opposed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to appoint Supervisor Taylor as Vice-Chairperson. Carried 5-0.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for January 2, 2020. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 30, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of County Engineer Mark Nahra. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of County Medical Examiner Dr. Julie Breiner. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Jered Jepsen as County Weed Commissioner. Copy filed.

To approve The Sioux City Journal, The Sergeant Bluff Advocate, and The Moville Record as the County’s official newspapers. Copy filed.

To approve appointment of Marty Pottebaum to the Third Judicial Department of Correctional Services. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Cindy Bennet, 2501 Apache Dr., Sioux City, to the Woodbury Conservation Board. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Rod Earleywine, 1019 Coffie Farm Rd., to the Siouxland District Board of Health. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Leo Jochum, 1691 250th St., Salix, and Thomas Ullrich, 819 Brown St., Sloan, to the Commission to Assess Damages Category A-Owner/operators of Agricultural property.; Bob Batcheller, PO Box 3311, Sioux City, Rugh Groth, 302 North Cauley Ave., Anthon, and Kathleen Fenceroy, 323 Oakland, Sioux City, Commission to Assess Damages Category B-Owners of City Property.; Coleen Baker, 3422 Jackson St., Sioux City, Anita Small, 4629 46t St., Sioux City, Nancy Henry CRS, P.O. Box 2484, Sioux City, and Tori Jackson, 103 Virginia St., Sioux City, to the Commission to Assess Damages Category C-Licensed Real Estate Salesman or Real Estate Broker.; and Patrick Curry, 502 Huntington Court, Sergeant Bluff, Linda Mathison, 5008 Ravine Park Lane, Sioux City, and Doug Lehman, P.O. Box 1381, Sioux City, to the Commission to Assess Damages Category D — Persons Having Knowledge of Property Values in the County by Reason of their Occupation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a resolution authorizing the County Engineer to execute Certification of Completion of Work on Federal Aid, State Aid, and Farm to Market Construction During 2020.

RESOLUTION NO. 12,941

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE COUNTY ENGINEER TO

EXECUTE CERTIFICATION OF COMPLETION OF WORK ON

FEDERAL AID, STATE AID, AND FARM TO MARKET CONSTRUCTION DURING 2020

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that Mark J. Nahra, the County Engineer of Woodbury County, Iowa, be and is hereby designated, authorized, and empowered on behalf of the Board of Supervisors of said County to execute the certification of completion of work and final acceptance thereof in accordance with plans and specifications in connection with all Farm-to-Market and federal or state aid construction projects in this county.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of January, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a resolution authorizing the County Engineer to close any secondary road for the purpose of construction, routine maintenance, or emergencies during 2020.

RESOLUTION NO. 12,942

RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE COUNTY ENGINEER TO CLOSE ANY SECONDARY ROAD FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONSTRUCTION, ROUTINE MAINTENANCE, OR EMERGENCIES DURING 2020

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is concerned about traffic safety involved during construction and maintenance work or during natural or traffic emergencies on the secondary road system, and

WHEREAS, they are further interested in making appropriate traffic accommodations for the traveling public, adjacent landowners and related users during construction and maintenance operations, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors under section 306.41 of the Code of Iowa can delegate the authority to temporarily closure of roads to the County Engineer,

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors give Mark J. Nahra, Woodbury County Engineer the authority to temporarily close sections of highway in Woodbury County’s road system when necessary because of construction, maintenance, emergencies, or natural disaster.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of January, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the monthly reports from Juvenile Detention. Copy filed.

Jeremy Taylor presented information for consideration of a September date for the bond issue referendum in order to have systematic regular times and better inform the public. Copy filed.

Jeremy Taylor presented information for consideration of a Taxpayer Protection Act in order to keep taxes low and not encumber taxpayers should a new Law Enforcement Center be built. Copy filed.

Dennis Butler updated the Board on the proposed jail project.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until January 7, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

